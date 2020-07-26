Picture of the Day – July 26

Lester Piggott is regarded as probably the finest ever flat jockey after racking up 30 British Classic wins, including nine Epsom Derby triumphs.

Piggott’s extraordinary commitment to the sport allowed him to enhance his reputation despite his relatively tall stature of 5ft 8in.

He continued winning big races deep into his 50s, despite a brief interlude in 1987 when he was jailed for three years after being found guilty of tax fraud.

In 1990, at the age of 54 and only 12 days after coming out of retirement, Piggott won the Breeder’s Cup mile on Royal Academy.

Despite suffering serious injuries in a fall in the same race two years later, Piggott continued riding in Britain until 1994, when he finally retired.