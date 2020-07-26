Advertising
Kevin De Bruyne equals Thierry Henry’s assists record in Premier League season
The Belgian set up Raheem Sterling for Manchester City’s third goal against Norwich on Sunday.
Kevin De Bruyne has notched 20 assists for Manchester City in the Premier League this season.
The Belgian set up Raheem Sterling in the closing stages of Sunday’s final game of the campaign against Norwich, moving him level with Thierry Henry’s single-season record in the competition, set in 2002-03.
Here, the PA news agency lists his assists.
2019
August 10: West Ham 0 Man City 5
Assist for Raheem Sterling, 51 minutes
August 17: Man City 2 Tottenham 2
Assists for Sterling, 20 & Aguero, 35
August 25: Bournemouth 1 Man City 3
Assist for Aguero, 15
Advertising
August 31: Man City 4 Brighton 0
Assist for Aguero, 42
September 21: Man City 8 Watford 0
Assists for David Silva 1, Bernardo Silva 60
Advertising
September 28: Everton 1 Man City 3
Assist for Gabriel Jesus, 24
October 26: Man City 3 Aston Villa 0
Assist for David Silva, 65
December 21: Man City 3 Leicester 1
Assist for Jesus, 69
December 27: Wolves 3 Man City 2
Assist for Sterling, 50
December 29: Man City 2 Sheffield Utd 0
Assist for Aguero, 52
2020
January 12: Aston Villa 1 Man City 6
Assists for Aguero, 28 and Jesus, 45
January 21: Sheffield Utd 0 Man City 1
Assist for Aguero, 73
February 19: Man City 2 West Ham 0
Assist for Rodri, 30
July 2: Man City 4 Liverpool 0
Assist for Phil Foden, 45
July 8: Man City 5 Newcastle 0
Assist for Riyad Mahrez, 21
July 22: Watford 0 Man City 4
Assist for Aymeric Laporte, 66
July 26: Man City 5 Norwich 0
Assist for Sterling, 79
Total assists for: Aguero 6, Sterling 4, Jesus 3, D Silva 2, B Silva, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Laporte 1 each.
*Passes for goals for Sterling (v Arsenal on December 15 and v Arsenal on June 17) are not recorded as assists after touches by opponents.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.