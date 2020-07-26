Advertising
In pictures: Crowds return to domestic cricket at The Oval
Surrey are taking on Middlesex.
Fans are back at domestic cricket today, with Surrey’s friendly against Middlesex chosen as a pilot event by the Government.
Up to 1,000 spectators are allowed at The Oval for the two-day event as plans are worked on for a return of spectators following the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency follows the day’s events in pictures.
