In pictures: Crowds return to domestic cricket at The Oval

Fans are back at domestic cricket today, with Surrey’s friendly against Middlesex chosen as a pilot event by the Government.

Up to 1,000 spectators are allowed at The Oval for the two-day event as plans are worked on for a return of spectators following the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency follows the day’s events in pictures.

The sun was shining for the two-day game (John Walton/PA)

Preparation of the surface remained the same (John Walton/PA)

But for the fans, it was all new (John Walton/PA)

Instructions were clearly marked (John Walton/PA)

And masks were worn and hands sterilised on entry (John Walton/PA)

On the field, the picture remained a pretty one (John Walton/PA)