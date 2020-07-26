From VAR anguish to shirtless celebrations – the 2019/20 season in pictures

Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years in a season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented Premier League campaign following its conclusion.
A step too VAR
Sharp Blade blunts Bournemouth
Frank assessment required
Saints becomes sinners
Tempers flare between England team-mates
Jose back for Mour
Almiron ends drought
Arsenal plump for Arteta
Agueroooo!
Short stay
Sharp shooter
Stunning Salah-bration
Water mistake
Goal-line technology gaffe
Compatriots clash
Ozil in the shade
Black Lives Matter
Guard of honour
Victory masks City’s sorrow
Jamie Vardy’s having a party
Face first
Playing it safe
Face mask for Fergie
Champions at last
On Klopp of the world
Red sky at night, Liverpool’s delight
