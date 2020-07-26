Carlo Ancelotti hopes Leighton Baines will take new Everton role after retiring

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to keep Leighton Baines at the club after the veteran defender announced his retirement.

The 35-year-old made 420 appearances for the Toffees, having joined from Wigan in 2007, and was capped by England 30 times, appearing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, he has played just 17 times in the last two seasons as Lucas Digne took over as first-choice left-back.

? | Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football. Thank you for everything, Leighton. ? pic.twitter.com/mhYYWiPHHB — Everton (@Everton) July 26, 2020

He was out of contract at the end of the season and, despite the club offering him the chance to extend it by 12 months, he has taken the decision to quit.

However, Ancelotti remains hopeful he can be persuaded to remain in some capacity.

“I am grateful to say thanks to him, I had only the last six months of his fantastic career and I found a fantastic player still,” said the Italian.

? | @MrAncelotti pays tribute to the career of Leighton Baines and reflects on #EVEBOU defeat… pic.twitter.com/nPQEuZgbe3 — Everton (@Everton) July 26, 2020

“I asked him to continue but he decided to stop. Everyone at the club has to be grateful to him.

“We tried to keep him, I think it was important as he was not only professional but because he is still a good left-back, fit, really professional but he decided and we had to respect this.

“We have time to think about a new role. We would like to know what he would like to do in the future and the fact he can stay with us will be a good opportunity to use his knowledge and his experience and for him also his new future.

“He didn’t talk to me but he has some days to think about this.”