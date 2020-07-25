On This Day in 2015 – Dina Asher-Smith breaks British record in 100 metres

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to run the 100 metres in under 11 seconds at the Sainsbury’s Anniversary games on July 25, 2015.

The then 19-year-old had already broken Montell Douglas’ seven-year-old record with a time of 11.02 in May of that year, but went one better with a time of 10.99.

Although she finished fourth in the final with 11.06 seconds, it was in the heat where she bettered her own British record by 0.03 seconds.

The London-born sprinter had been a box carrier during the London 2012 Olympic Games, but she impressed on her return to the Olympic Stadium, despite being ranked 17th in the world at the time.

Asher-Smith then went on to win the gold medal in the 200m and silver in the 100m at the 2019 Athletics World Championships in Doha and was one of Great Britain’s biggest medal prospects before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.