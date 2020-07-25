Fury collects a belt and Zlatan says he’s not done – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 25.

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is not finished yet.

I'm just warming up pic.twitter.com/7GLlrCIG4a — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 25, 2020

Virgil Van Dijk was still celebrating Liverpool’s title victory in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His Reds team-mate James Milner was on the winning team in training.

Us Oldies beat the Young ones ?Nice winning feeling ahead of tomorrow’s final game – let’s finish strong ??? #champ19ns #YNWA #oldvsyoung pic.twitter.com/gLWqaG6J0i — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 25, 2020

Manchester City’s Fernandinho was preparing for Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish wished his former loan club Notts County good luck for their National League play-off game today.

Good luck to my old club @Official_NCFC today in the play offs! Come on!! ????⚽️❤️ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 25, 2020

England Women forward Toni Duggan celebrated her 29th birthday.

Billy Sharp marked the fifth anniversary of his return to Sheffield United with a tweet.

Time flies when you’re having fun ❤️⚔️⚽️ https://t.co/f3nDfINVQT — billy sharp (@billysharp10) July 25, 2020

Cricket

Former England batsman Ian Bell lapped up a comparison made by India great Sachin Tendulkar, suggesting Ollie Pope’s footwork was the same as his.

Who am I to argue with the great man, @sachin_rt! ?Hopefully @OPope32 can kick on and score a big hundred today! https://t.co/iWQmdgkpjS — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 25, 2020

Golf

Andrew Johnston thanked his fans for their messages of support following his withdrawal from the Betfred British Masters after nine holes of his opening round.

Thanks for all the amazing messages the last few days. I really do appreciate it. I really am missing my golf and I’ve been working hard. This bubble really doesn’t work for me and I’ve learnt to listen to myself ?. I can’t wait to things are back normal. Hope every one good to — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 25, 2020

Lee Westwood assembled his ‘dream golfer’ by taking attributes from six of his fellow players.

Boxing

Tyson Fury added another belt to his collection…

And sent a message to Joe Joyce ahead of his fight on Saturday evening.

Come on Big Joe smash him and then get on to Dubois!!! ? @btsport 1 tonight good luck mush@JoeJoyceBoxing @DynamiteDubois pic.twitter.com/IyBujsboDf — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 25, 2020

Rugby League

Sam Burgess was proud of his younger brother Tom as he reached a milestone with South Sydney Rabbitohs.