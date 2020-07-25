Menu

Fury collects a belt and Zlatan says he’s not done – Saturday’s sporting social

Premier League players were preparing for Sunday’s final game of the season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insisted he is not finished yet

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 25.

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is not finished yet.

Virgil Van Dijk was still celebrating Liverpool’s title victory in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His Reds team-mate James Milner was on the winning team in training.

Manchester City’s Fernandinho was preparing for Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish wished his former loan club Notts County good luck for their National League play-off game today.

England Women forward Toni Duggan celebrated her 29th birthday.

Billy Sharp marked the fifth anniversary of his return to Sheffield United with a tweet.

Cricket

Former England batsman Ian Bell lapped up a comparison made by India great Sachin Tendulkar, suggesting Ollie Pope’s footwork was the same as his.

Golf

Andrew Johnston thanked his fans for their messages of support following his withdrawal from the Betfred British Masters after nine holes of his opening round.

Lee Westwood assembled his ‘dream golfer’ by taking attributes from six of his fellow players.

My Dream Golfer ✍️ By @westwood_lee.

Boxing

Tyson Fury added another belt to his collection…

And sent a message to Joe Joyce ahead of his fight on Saturday evening.

Rugby League

Sam Burgess was proud of his younger brother Tom as he reached a milestone with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

UK & international sports

