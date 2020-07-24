Advertising
Yaya on the Orient express and KJT enjoys some R&R – Friday’s sporting social
Andrew Strauss’ pups were looking the dogs in Manchester while Liverpool’s title celebrations continued into a third day.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 24.
Soccer
Yaya, Yaya-Yaya, Yaya-Yaya, Yaya, Yaya Toure was training with Leyton Orient.
Andy Robertson was still celebrating Liverpool’s title success.
While his fellow Reds defender Virgil Van Dijk had that Friday feeling.
World Cup winner and current free agent Mario Gotze was chilling in the sun – can you guess which city he was in?
John Hartson was working up a sweat as he chases his weight-loss goal.
Cricket
England players show off their special signed red caps that will be auctioned to raise funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.
Andrew Strauss’ dogs were also showing off their red attire.
Ollie Pope’s batting style rings a bell for India great Sachin Tendulkar.
Durham bowler Chris Rushworth was happy to be back on the field.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr was happy to be helping Roy Jones Jr prepare for his return to the ring against Mike Tyson.
Athletics
Mo Farah was training hard.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson was enjoying the south of France.
