Yaya on the Orient express and KJT enjoys some R&R – Friday’s sporting social

Soccer

Yaya, Yaya-Yaya, Yaya-Yaya, Yaya, Yaya Toure was training with Leyton Orient.

? Who have we got here then? It's only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré. There he is look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/nvX99rro4Y — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

Thank you to the friendly people at @leytonorientfc for accommodating me to train with them. It feels good to be back training and feeling the ground! Getting well prepared for my next challenge ?? pic.twitter.com/XpwXwF57fW — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) July 24, 2020

Andy Robertson was still celebrating Liverpool’s title success.

While his fellow Reds defender Virgil Van Dijk had that Friday feeling.

World Cup winner and current free agent Mario Gotze was chilling in the sun – can you guess which city he was in?

Enjoying the summer in Germany ?? pic.twitter.com/muX55TMbkE — Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) July 24, 2020

John Hartson was working up a sweat as he chases his weight-loss goal.

Just over 5 weeks I’ve gone from 19st to 17st 4lbs my target is 16st. Boxing , bike, diet, not being a greedy Fat Pig ! ????? pic.twitter.com/aeRGgsbAwq — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) July 24, 2020

Cricket

England players show off their special signed red caps that will be auctioned to raise funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Andrew Strauss’ dogs were also showing off their red attire.

Ollie Pope’s batting style rings a bell for India great Sachin Tendulkar.

Been watching the 3rd Test, @OPope32 seems to have modeled his batting on @Ian_Bell.His stance and footwork looks exactly the same to me. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/sEvNKr1YFZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2020

Durham bowler Chris Rushworth was happy to be back on the field.

Here we go again. Glorious day for it. pic.twitter.com/G7lAxFFEsS — Chris Rushworth (@ChrisRush22) July 24, 2020

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was happy to be helping Roy Jones Jr prepare for his return to the ring against Mike Tyson.

So it’s really happening! @RealRoyJonesJr will face off against @MikeTyson on Sep 12. A fight I never thought I would live to see & now I’ll be helping Roy prepare for it. Who do you guys think will come out on top? I know who my money’s on ? #YallMustaForgot pic.twitter.com/LCf3t0mNln — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 24, 2020

Athletics

Mo Farah was training hard.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was enjoying the south of France.