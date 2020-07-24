Advertising
Son’s solo stunner or Salah’s sumptuous strike? Top 10 goals of the season
Thumping long-range efforts, incredibly individual runs and fine team goals all took place in the Premier League this year.
Liverpool claimed their first top-flight title in 30 years in another Premier League campaign littered with stunning strikes and impressive team goals.
Here, the PA news agency selects a top 10 for the season.
10) Ben Chilwell, Watford 1 LEICESTER 1, June 20)
Leicester’s England left-back took two touches, one for control and another to blast home. Ben Foster had no chance in the Watford goal as Chilwell’s angled drive rocketed into the top corner.
9) Bruno Fernandes (Brighton 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 3, June 30)
The Portugal playmaker transformed United after his January arrival at Old Trafford, not just bringing the best out of his team-mates but also weighing in with goals galore. His second effort at the Amex Stadium capped a flowing team move, with the 25-year-old keeping his composure at the end of a rapid counter-attack to slot home on the volley.
8) Hamza Choudhury (Newcastle 0 LEICESTER 3, January 1)
The homegrown Foxes midfielder had no need to break stride as he stepped up and sidefooted in off the bar from 20 yards, completing Leicester’s 3-0 win at St James’ Park. A maiden Leicester goal of some quality, and one to remember for the Loughborough-born midfielder.
7) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Chelsea 1 LIVERPOOL 2, September 22)
Liverpool’s right-back helped the eventual champions to an important away victory with a bullet 18-yard strike. Mo Salah played a clever backheel from a free-kick on the edge of the Chelsea area and Alexander-Arnold arrowed an effort into the top corner.
6) Fabinho (LIVERPOOL 4 Crystal Palace 0, June 24)
The Brazil midfielder generated stunning power with little to no backlift, thundering home from 30-plus yards. It was even better than the similarly-struck stunner against Manchester City in November, proving both fine goals were based in technique and craft.
5) Moussa Djenepo (Sheffield United 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1, September 14)
Mali international Djenepo pounced on a loose ball 40 yards from goal, eluded three defenders before drilling a low shot past Dean Henderson. It was enough to win the day at Bramall Lane, and a virtuoso effort to light up any contest.
4) Kevin De Bruyne (Newcastle 2 MANCHESTER CITY 2, November 30)
Another stellar season for the Belgium star boiled down to moments of sheer class like this. The 29-year-old chested down on the edge of the area, waited for the ball to sit up – and then cannoned a volley in off the underside of the crossbar.
3) Alireza Jahanbakhsh (BRIGHTON 1 Chelsea 1, January 1)
An outrageous bicycle kick, this acrobatic piece of skill earned the Seagulls a vital point against a frustrated Chelsea on New Year’s Day. The Iran winger left Kepa Arrizbalaga with no chance with one of the most stunning moments of the campaign.
2) Mohamed Salah (LIVERPOOL 3 Newcastle 1, September 14)
The Egyptian sent Liverpool fans delirious again with a fine piece of interlinking play with team-mate Roberto Firmino. Salah fed the ball into Firmino, with the Brazilian returning the pass via a cute backheel. Salah raced into the box, picked up the return ball and delivered an ice-cool finish.
1) Son Heung-min (TOTTENHAM 5 Burnley 0, December 7)
South Korea forward Son raced fully 80 yards, eluding at least six Burnley defenders before finishing coolly past Nick Pope. A feat of endurance, skill and ruthlessness, and one to draw the highest praise from manager Jose Mourinho. The Spurs boss dubbed the 28-year-old “Sonaldo”, in reference to former Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo.
