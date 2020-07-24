Menu

Glen Durrant books World Matchplay semi-final spot with comeback victory

UK & international sports | Published:

The Middlesbrough man trailed 10-5 and 12-8 but hit back to edge the contest.

Glen Durrant is through to the World Matchplay semi-finals

Glen Durrant staged a thrilling comeback to beat Vincent Van Der Voort 18-16 and book his place in a second consecutive World Matchplay semi-final.

The Middlesbrough man trailed 10-5 and 12-8 but hit back to edge the Dutchman, seizing his first chance with a 75 checkout in the extra-time leg.

Durrant will face Dimitri Van Den Bergh in the last four on Saturday after the Belgian scored a superb 16-12 win over Adrian Lewis.

The underdog raced into a commanding 10-4 lead but Lewis clawed his way back to within three legs and threatened to complete a remarkable comeback.

From 14-8, Lewis reeled off three straight legs but a 66 checkout eventually confirmed Van Den Bergh’s place in his first televised semi-final.

