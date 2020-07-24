Glen Durrant books World Matchplay semi-final spot with comeback victory

Glen Durrant staged a thrilling comeback to beat Vincent Van Der Voort 18-16 and book his place in a second consecutive World Matchplay semi-final.

The Middlesbrough man trailed 10-5 and 12-8 but hit back to edge the Dutchman, seizing his first chance with a 75 checkout in the extra-time leg.

DURRANT WINS! WOW! Has anyone caught their breath yet? Glen Durrant wins a THRILLER against Vincent van der Voort, coming through during overtime to reach the semi-finals for a second consecutive year at the Betfred World Matchplay! pic.twitter.com/gyYrR3gQBq — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 24, 2020

Durrant will face Dimitri Van Den Bergh in the last four on Saturday after the Belgian scored a superb 16-12 win over Adrian Lewis.

The underdog raced into a commanding 10-4 lead but Lewis clawed his way back to within three legs and threatened to complete a remarkable comeback.

From 14-8, Lewis reeled off three straight legs but a 66 checkout eventually confirmed Van Den Bergh’s place in his first televised semi-final.