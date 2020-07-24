Everton’s proposed new stadium included in area’s coronavirus recovery plan

Everton’s proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been included as a key part of the area’s Covid-19 recovery plan.

It was anticipated work would start on the 52,888-capacity stadium in the autumn once planning permission had been granted.

While the global pandemic may yet impact on that timescale the project is seen as a major component to help the region bounce back economically.

Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, has published Building Back Better, an ambitious strategy setting out the city region’s pathway to recovery and Bramley-Moore Dock – labelled ‘The People’s Project’ by the club – and the community legacy project planned for the Goodison Park site have been included.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “While ‘The People’s Project’ is creating an iconic waterfront home for Everton and new community facilities and housing in L4, it will also deliver a significant economic boost for two disadvantaged areas of our city and address a skills gap to create job and apprenticeship opportunities for local people.”

Research carried out by international property consultancy CBRE indicates a new stadium would contribute a £1billion boost to the local economy, create up to 15,000 jobs, accelerate £650million of regeneration and attract 1.4m visitors to the city.