Picture of the day – July 23

American golfer Mark Calcavecchia was crowned 1989 Open champion at Royal Troon following a dramatic play-off with Australian pair Greg Norman and Wayne Grady.

The trio had finished tied on 13 under par after 72 holes, with Norman storming through the field thanks to a new course record of 64 in the final round.

Calcavecchia thought the play-off would be sudden death but a four-hole aggregate format had been adopted in 1985 and was used for the first time on the first, second, 17th and 18th holes.

Norman, who had lifted the Claret Jug in 1986, was the clear favourite and birdied the first and second, but dropped a shot on the 17th and did not complete the 18th after going into two bunkers and then out of bounds.

Calcavecchia, who had birdied the final hole of regulation to get into the play-off, birdied the second and 18th to finish three shots clear of Grady and win what would prove his sole major title.