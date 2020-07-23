Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback against Roy Jones Jr

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has confirmed Roy Jones Jr as his opponent for his return to the ring at the age of 54.

Tyson, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, will take on 51-year-old Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on September 12.

Tyson announced the bout on Twitter, the first of his Legends Only League venture, with the words “I. AM. BACK.”

Jones last fought in 2018 while Tyson’s last professional fight was a defeat by Kevin McBride 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, two-weight world champion Carl Frampton will return to action on Saturday, August 15 in a behind-closed doors fight against Armenian Vahram Vardanyan.

Fellow Belfast star Michael Conlan has also been added to the same BT Sport Summer Showdowns card and will face Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht.