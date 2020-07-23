Celebrations, goodbyes and dog workouts – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 23.

Soccer

It was a wild night of celebrations at Elland Road as Leeds lifted the Championship title, and captain Liam Cooper was making sure the silverware stayed in his hands all night, taking it home to Hull.

She’s home! Tucked up soon ?? pic.twitter.com/aNZGYXAxqm — Liam Cooper ?? (@LiamCooper__) July 23, 2020

Premier League champion Andy Robertson was still pinching himself that Liverpool had managed to end their 30-year wait for the top-flight title.

Just a kid from Glasgow who had a dream of playing football. Never did I think winning this was possible. The best feeling ever and hopefully one of many more to come #YNWA pic.twitter.com/6g95pj8cZ4 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 23, 2020

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy had a starring role in the club’s latest commercial video.

Thailand Smiles With You ? pic.twitter.com/aFYPqklSQ6 — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 23, 2020

Jude Bellingham bid an emotional farewell to Birmingham as the 17-year-old prepares to join Borussia Dortmund.

Not the way I wanted to go out. Gave everything but wasn’t to be. I can’t thank @BCFC and the academy enough for what they’ve done for me over the last 10 years. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with all the staff and all my teammates during that period of time and owe… pic.twitter.com/TUzEbxAAWP — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 23, 2020

It was a muted end to the Championship season for Wayne Rooney, too, as Derby fell well short of the play-offs.

3 points to end the season but disappointed we never made the play-offs. Thanks to all our fans for your support this season, little break then we’ll be back stronger ?⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/uafDdGTVv7 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 23, 2020

West Brom are wondering when they will ‘officially’ be welcomed into the Premier League.

Still no follow back from the @premierleague… ? pic.twitter.com/OBsUyyKoQO — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 23, 2020

Cricket

Nottingham Forest fan and England bowler Stuart Broad had salt rubbed into his wounds the morning after his club crashed out of the play-off places thanks to a heavy defeat by Stoke.

Just been selected for a ‘random’ drugs test here at Old Trafford. Tester is a Stoke City fan….You can’t be serious.#NFFC ?⚪️ — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 23, 2020

Before turning his focus to winning the decisive third Test against the West Indies.

England players showed off the red caps they will wear during the match in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

The @EnglandCricket players look very smart in their #RedForRuth caps The ? are part of the incredible prizes up for auction, which starts on Friday Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/BWw2SEpW6z — Ruth Strauss Foundation (@RuthStraussFdn) July 23, 2020

Sussex’s Luke Wright was excited to be back at work.

Looking forward to my first day back training at Hove today after being on furloughed for such a long time. Now to start the preparation for the t20. Fingers crossed we are allowed some @SussexCCC fans in by then to watch the @VitalityBlast! ? — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) July 23, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton had a special workout buddy.

Roscoe and I going hard in the gym, teamwork makes the dream work ?? pic.twitter.com/d6FyQfjFko — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 23, 2020

While his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas had an important health message.

Boxing

Tyson Fury met Gazza.

Anthony Joshua looked ready for business.

Rugby Union

James Haskell swapped scrummaging for scratching.

Athletics

Team GB middle-distance runner Eilish McColgan looked ahead to the start of the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo one year from today.

One year until we (hopefully) get to do this dance again.. Exactly a year today, Tokyo 2021 will finally begin. There's nothing quite like an Olympic Games! ??#worthethewait pic.twitter.com/vo2yv0setF — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) July 23, 2020

Basketball

LeBron James was excited to get back on the court as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for the return of the NBA.

Ice hockey

The newest franchise in the NHL revealed an unusual name.

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

And they were welcomed to the city by star Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.