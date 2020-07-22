Liverpool ready for trophy as Poulter shows skills – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22.

Football

Georginio Wijnaldum reflected on his four-year anniversary of joining Liverpool from Newcastle and was excited to mark it by lifting the Premier League trophy.

#OnThisDay 4 years ago I joined this amazing club ♥️♥️ And what a 4 years it’s been!! Big thanks to everyone at the club and the best fans in the world ??Can’t think of a better way to celebrate this anniversary than by lifting the trophy tonight ??? #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pkuR95lJvb — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 22, 2020

And his captain Jordan Henderson was feeling proud after adding another award to his collection.

Big thank you to @TheAnfieldWrap and all of you supporters for this special award. It means a lot to me. Thank you ❤️ #YNWA https://t.co/d3k27rOlrr — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020

Henderson will be lifting Liverpool’s first Premier League trophy on Wednesday night – a difficult moment for Manchester United supporters. But Liam Irwin, son of former Red Devils full-back Denis, offered some cheer for United fans.

Tonight I’ll remember, I have touched this trophy, Steven Gerrard hasn’t….we’ll be back next year @ManUtd ? pic.twitter.com/1YDHBvGpUG — Liam Irwin (@1liamirwin) July 22, 2020

The Premier League offered a glimpse of the updated trophy.

Paris St Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe was proud to be named the cover star for FIFA 21.

Cover Star ⭐️Can’t wait to play this!Proud to be the #FIFA21 cover star Dream come true. @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/RGpStusWwH — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 22, 2020

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish hailed their huge three points against Arsenal.

What a performance last night when we needed it most. Another huge game Sunday ??⚽️ Well done @Trezeguet brilliant finish #AVFC pic.twitter.com/V2dEG1Mcg8 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 22, 2020

Rio Ferdinand had a career to shout about.

Weren’t a bad innings ?Love it ??❤️ https://t.co/STvSNB9biN — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 22, 2020

Yannick Bolasie, on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Everton, was getting himself in a spin.

1️⃣Touch ?? Morning Sparring Session ⚽️⏱….anticipation/rhythm? ?? pic.twitter.com/NQqKwmwLZT — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 22, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided some motivational thoughts.

Lions don't compare themselves to humans pic.twitter.com/PCFTi2jwqW — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 22, 2020

Trinity Leeds showed off its tribute to Championship-winning boss Marcelo Bielsa.

West Brom will join Leeds in the Premier League with a win on Wednesday and former striker Salomon Rondon wished the Baggies luck.

Good luck to my Baggies friends, I hope it's a great night that ends with @WBA back in the Premier League!! ???⬜️ #COYB pic.twitter.com/j7M9zVQvEu — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) July 22, 2020

Cricket

James Anderson latched on to Chris Woakes’ error to poke fun at former England spinner Graeme Swann.

2nd sleep! Couldn’t have described @Swannyg66 any better ? — James Anderson (@jimmy9) July 22, 2020

But Woakes was able to celebrate England’s second Test win over the West Indies.

Stuart Broad wished team-mate Dom Bess a happy birthday.

England and Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings had a proud achievement to share.

Golf

Ian Poulter showcased his skills from home on TikTok.

What was your best achievement during lockdown? pic.twitter.com/1R7ekPEfDT — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 22, 2020

British Masters host Lee Westwood showed off one of his best moments on day one.

Darts

Daryl Gurney was gearing up for his last-16 clash with Vincent van der Voort at the World Matchplay.

Michael Smith was pleased and relieved to battle through against Mensur Suljovic.

Reading all my messages and I promise I do read them all. I didn’t turn up tonight but I showed what true saints grit is and got it he job done. Nearly eventually only just haha but u get what I’m trying to say. I was lucky ? haha but I take full credit battling haha — Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) July 21, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton got on his bike.

Haven’t been on a bike in a while, had a great workout up the mountain and got to have fun coming down. Butt sore af but gains tho ?? pic.twitter.com/cbjhMlFHt4 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 22, 2020

Max Verstappen received broken parts of his car from his mechanics who “saved the day” after he crashed on the way to the grid in Hungary.

"You saved the day!" ? @Max33Verstappen gets a special gift from his mechanics following the race… ? #HungarianGP ?? #ChargeOn ? pic.twitter.com/T7g5LxJHvs — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 22, 2020

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz showed his view of last week’s start in Hungary.

Tennis

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was all at sea.

Genie Bouchard was looking forward to her first ever visit to Prague.

So excited to be playing at the @tennispragueopn ?? pic.twitter.com/G4yy0hxR5y — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 22, 2020

Leander Paes, who has won 18 grand slam doubles titles, revealed his love of football.