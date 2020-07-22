Advertising
Liverpool ready for trophy as Poulter shows skills – Wednesday’s sporting social
Liverpool were preparing to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22.
Football
Georginio Wijnaldum reflected on his four-year anniversary of joining Liverpool from Newcastle and was excited to mark it by lifting the Premier League trophy.
And his captain Jordan Henderson was feeling proud after adding another award to his collection.
Henderson will be lifting Liverpool’s first Premier League trophy on Wednesday night – a difficult moment for Manchester United supporters. But Liam Irwin, son of former Red Devils full-back Denis, offered some cheer for United fans.
The Premier League offered a glimpse of the updated trophy.
Paris St Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe was proud to be named the cover star for FIFA 21.
Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish hailed their huge three points against Arsenal.
Rio Ferdinand had a career to shout about.
Yannick Bolasie, on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Everton, was getting himself in a spin.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided some motivational thoughts.
Trinity Leeds showed off its tribute to Championship-winning boss Marcelo Bielsa.
West Brom will join Leeds in the Premier League with a win on Wednesday and former striker Salomon Rondon wished the Baggies luck.
Cricket
James Anderson latched on to Chris Woakes’ error to poke fun at former England spinner Graeme Swann.
But Woakes was able to celebrate England’s second Test win over the West Indies.
Stuart Broad wished team-mate Dom Bess a happy birthday.
England and Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings had a proud achievement to share.
Golf
Ian Poulter showcased his skills from home on TikTok.
British Masters host Lee Westwood showed off one of his best moments on day one.
Darts
Daryl Gurney was gearing up for his last-16 clash with Vincent van der Voort at the World Matchplay.
Michael Smith was pleased and relieved to battle through against Mensur Suljovic.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton got on his bike.
Max Verstappen received broken parts of his car from his mechanics who “saved the day” after he crashed on the way to the grid in Hungary.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz showed his view of last week’s start in Hungary.
Tennis
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was all at sea.
Genie Bouchard was looking forward to her first ever visit to Prague.
Leander Paes, who has won 18 grand slam doubles titles, revealed his love of football.
