Menu

Advertising

Liverpool ready for trophy as Poulter shows skills – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Liverpool were preparing to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson and Ian Poulter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22.

Football

Georginio Wijnaldum reflected on his four-year anniversary of joining Liverpool from Newcastle and was excited to mark it by lifting the Premier League trophy.

And his captain Jordan Henderson was feeling proud after adding another award to his collection.

Henderson will be lifting Liverpool’s first Premier League trophy on Wednesday night – a difficult moment for Manchester United supporters. But Liam Irwin, son of former Red Devils full-back Denis, offered some cheer for United fans.

Advertising

The Premier League offered a glimpse of the updated trophy.

Paris St Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe was proud to be named the cover star for FIFA 21.

Advertising

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish hailed their huge three points against Arsenal.

Rio Ferdinand had a career to shout about.

Yannick Bolasie, on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Everton, was getting himself in a spin.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided some motivational thoughts.

Trinity Leeds showed off its tribute to Championship-winning boss Marcelo Bielsa.

West Brom will join Leeds in the Premier League with a win on Wednesday and former striker Salomon Rondon wished the Baggies luck.

Cricket

James Anderson latched on to Chris Woakes’ error to poke fun at former England spinner Graeme Swann.

But Woakes was able to celebrate England’s second Test win over the West Indies.

Stuart Broad wished team-mate Dom Bess a happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram

Snap @dombess99 (Happy Birthday ?)

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on

England and Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings had a proud achievement to share.

View this post on Instagram

So 9 years ago when I came over to England as a fresh faced 18 year-old I made my dad a promise. That promise was that I would get a degree. Today I’m incredibly proud to have kept that promise!! I woke up this morning to an email that I had achieved a 2.1(had to google what that meant) on my business management degree through @theopenuniversity. There’s been some very tough periods trying to keep my promise with touring, life events, motivation and a lack of understanding with what the promise was actually about. I can honestly say that this is one of my proudest achievements! Coachi, you can have a Bells now! ? Now for a big 2020 season and onto a MBA ? ? #characterovercoverdrives #batsbeforebooks #promisekept

A post shared by Keaton Jennings (@keatonjetjennings) on

Golf

Ian Poulter showcased his skills from home on TikTok.

British Masters host Lee Westwood showed off one of his best moments on day one.

Darts

Daryl Gurney was gearing up for his last-16 clash with Vincent van der Voort at the World Matchplay.

Michael Smith was pleased and relieved to battle through against Mensur Suljovic.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton got on his bike.

Max Verstappen received broken parts of his car from his mechanics who “saved the day” after he crashed on the way to the grid in Hungary.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz showed his view of last week’s start in Hungary.

Tennis

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was all at sea.

Genie Bouchard was looking forward to her first ever visit to Prague.

Leander Paes, who has won 18 grand slam doubles titles, revealed his love of football.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News