Which sports have resumed and when will the rest follow?

The cancellation of the Citi Open in Washington DC has further delayed the resumption of tennis’ ATP Tour, and left question marks over the US Open.

Here, the PA news agency takes a sport-by-sport look at how the calendar is shaping up.

Golf

The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed.

This year’s Ryder Cup, scheduled for Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the extent of the coronavirus crisis in the United States.

The Open has been cancelled for the first time since 1945, but the US Open and the Masters are still scheduled to take place in September and November respectively.

The PGA Tour resumed in the US but a number of players withdrew from its events citing health concerns, and initial plans to allow some spectators at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio were scrapped.

The European Tour resumed on July 9 with the Austrian Open, prior to a six-tournament ‘UK Swing’ behind closed doors, starting on Wednesday with the British Masters.

Football

Liverpool have already benefited from the Premier League restart on June 17

Liverpool have already benefited from the Premier League restart on June 17 – now the race is on to complete the remaining matches and clarify the remaining European and relegation places.

The second tier also returned on June 20 but Leagues One and Two ended their season early, like Scottish football. Wycombe and Northampton won promotion via play-offs.

The Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon between August 12 and 23, with the four remaining last-16 second leg matches – including those involving Manchester City and Chelsea – taking place on August 7 and 8.

The Europa League from the last eight onward will take place across four venues in Germany between August 10 and 21. Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers conclude their round-of-16 ties the previous week.

Cricket

The Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia in October and November, was postponed on Monday – however, there is action.

England’s delayed three-Test series against the West Indies is being played, amid strictly regulated and ‘bio-secure’ environments. Ireland will then play three one-day internationals in England between July 30 and August 4, before Pakistan provide Test and ODI opposition in August and September.

County cricket was given the go-ahead to start on August 1 by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Rugby union

The Gallagher Premiership restarts the 2019-20 season on August 14. There have been no matches played since March but clubs have resumed training. The competition will adopt the rule changes recommended by World Rugby to lower the risk of viral transmission.

The paused Six Nations is due to resume in October and conclude on the 31st, with the autumn internationals still slated for November.

The British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa next summer is to go ahead as scheduled.

Rugby league

Headingley will stage the first Super League matches when the action resumes next month (PA)

Toronto Wolfpack have withdrawn from the remainder of the 2020 Super League season, citing the “overwhelming financial challenges” of the coronavirus crisis.

The action resumes on August 2 at Headingley – with games being played at a small number of neutral grounds.

The Canadian side were meant to be facing Hull KR but Monday’s news means St Helens and Catalans Dragons get the action under way, before Huddersfield take on Leeds.

The clubs have agreed to a reduced competition, with a Grand Final taking place in November.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic has expressed doubts over playing at the US Open (PA)

There are question marks over the US Open after the cancellation of the Citi Open in Washington DC, which was due to begin on August 13.

The US Open is due to begin in New York on August 31, but there is now only one tournament – the Western & Southern Open at the same site on August 20 – scheduled before it takes place, and the ATP has said it is in close contact with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) over both events.

Leading players including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have expressed doubts over playing at Flushing Meadows, though Serena Williams has committed to taking part.

Formula One

The Formula One season belatedly began with two Grands Prix in Austria and one in Hungary. Silverstone hosts two next month and races in Spain and Belgium follow. The teams will then head to Italy for two, before Sochi stages one in September.

All races are expected to be staged behind closed doors with a minimum number of team personnel at the circuit as part of plans to create as safe an environment as possible for all those taking part.

Cycling

A revised schedule for the UCI World Tour takes place from August 1, with 25 events planned.

A revised schedule for the UCI World Tour takes place from August 1, with 25 events planned. The Tour de France will take place with an altered route starting on August 29 and concluding on September 20, while the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap in October.

Snooker

The snooker season resumed with behind-closed-doors tournaments in Milton Keynes. The rearranged World Championships will start at the Crucible on July 31 and is due to be a test event for the presence of spectators.