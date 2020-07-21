Picture of the day – July 21

Arnold Palmer, one of golf’s all-time greats, made his final appearance at the Open Championship at St Andrews in 1995.

One of golf’s most influential and charismatic players, Palmer missed the cut after rounds of 83 and 75 and bade farewell to the sport’s oldest major tournament on the Swilken Bridge, overlooking the 18th hole.

Palmer, who died in 2016 at the age of 87, was a two-time winner having lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 1961 before successfully defending his title at Troon the following year.

The American won a total of seven majors, with four Masters titles (1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964) and one US Open title (1960).

Palmer was the first golfer to win one million US dollars in prize money and was the first sports star to earn huge sums from commercial endorsements.

The 1995 Open Championship was won by fellow American John Daly, who beat Italian Costantino Rocca in a four-hole play-off.