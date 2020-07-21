Menu

Dier signs Tottenham deal, Robertson anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Andy Robertson reflects on signing for Liverpool.

Eric Dier and Andy Robertson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Football

England international Eric Dier commented on his new deal at Tottenham.

Same club, new chapter

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen had a special message for Dier after he signed his new contract.

Andy Robertson reflected on his journey on the third anniversary of joining Liverpool.

Liverpool also marked the anniversary of the left-back’s signing.

One of Chelsea’s summer signings was putting the work in at Cobham.

Brighton duo Mat Ryan and Shane Duffy celebrated another season of Premier League safety.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and partner Daniela were welcoming a new arrival to the family.

Leeds wished happy birthday to promotion-winning manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Borussia Dortmund were a bit more creative with their birthday message to Erling Haaland.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was representing the Gunners during his morning workout.

Good morning! ?????????

Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted a throwback picture.

While current England bowler Stuart Broad shared a snap from the second Test win over the West Indies at Old Trafford.

Awesome ? @garethcopleyjones @gettysport ???

England wished a happy birthday to World Cup winning batsman Jason Roy.

And the birthday boy appreciated the love from all the well-wishers.

Golf

Major winner and Olympic champion Justin Rose was putting the work in off the course.

UK & international sports

