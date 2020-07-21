Dier signs Tottenham deal, Robertson anniversary – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Football

England international Eric Dier commented on his new deal at Tottenham.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen had a special message for Dier after he signed his new contract.

Yessss you can pay for a barber now??? https://t.co/GnjLllvNEl — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 21, 2020

Andy Robertson reflected on his journey on the third anniversary of joining Liverpool.

Advertising

Liverpool also marked the anniversary of the left-back’s signing.

One of Chelsea’s summer signings was putting the work in at Cobham.

Advertising

Brighton duo Mat Ryan and Shane Duffy celebrated another season of Premier League safety.

3rd successful season staying in the league proud off the boys all season working hard and learning new ways! It’s been a pleasure lads ? pic.twitter.com/MHcmsGLo7x — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) July 21, 2020

Proud! A season with so many changes and couldn’t prouder of how we’ve all adapted to achieve our 3rd successive season of staying up in the @premierleague. One to go before bringing on the 4th ??. pic.twitter.com/DscZcCFDgW — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) July 21, 2020

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and partner Daniela were welcoming a new arrival to the family.

Les presentamos al amor de nuestra vida ? Bienvenida princesa hermosa Arya 21/07/2020 ?‍?‍?Comienza la mejor y mas increíble aventura, TE AMAMOS @danielabassom #babyAJ pic.twitter.com/LT0SYGBkGw — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) July 21, 2020

Leeds wished happy birthday to promotion-winning manager Marcelo Bielsa.

?? Happy birthday to our title-winning head coach, Marcelo Bielsa! pic.twitter.com/wvORpT0Hvj — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 21, 2020

Borussia Dortmund were a bit more creative with their birthday message to Erling Haaland.

Birthday boy vibez ??pic.twitter.com/oz7zOb0XV1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 21, 2020

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was representing the Gunners during his morning workout.

Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted a throwback picture.

While current England bowler Stuart Broad shared a snap from the second Test win over the West Indies at Old Trafford.

England wished a happy birthday to World Cup winning batsman Jason Roy.

Happy birthday @jasonroy20 ? Remember this brilliant innings against Australia ? ? pic.twitter.com/lQ7bu900vE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2020

And the birthday boy appreciated the love from all the well-wishers.

Golf

Major winner and Olympic champion Justin Rose was putting the work in off the course.