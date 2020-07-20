Picture of the day – July 20

The USA’s Mike Hartfield leaped through the air at the Anniversary Games in 2014.

The long jump at the Anniversary Games took place at Horse Guards Parade instead of the Olympic Stadium in Stratford.

Great Britain’s Chris Tomlinson took the win with 7.94 metres, ahead of team-mate JJ Jegede.

Hartfield came fifth, leaping 7.62m, behind double Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor who recorded a jump of 7.64m.