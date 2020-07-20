Gerwyn Price crashes out in Milton Keynes after Danny Noppert defeat

World number three Gerwyn Price crashed out of the PDC World Matchplay as he suffered a shock first-round loss to Dutchman Danny Noppert.

Price was defeated 10-7 by Noppert, who registered five 180s en route to victory.

The 29-year-old, playing his second World Matchplay tournament after debuting last year, said on pdc.tv: “It is a big win, I’m a really happy man.

PRICE IS OUT! Danny Noppert compounds Gerwyn Price's Matchplay misery as he eliminates the third seed with a 10-7 victory! pic.twitter.com/MGpBdqo1os — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 20, 2020

“He didn’t play his best game, and it wasn’t my best game but I’m really happy to win. I believe that I can beat everyone if I play at my best level.”

Noppert’s compatriot Vincent Van Der Voort also advanced into round two after he defeated Dave Chisnall 10-6 – ending a nine-year wait for a win in the competition.

Chisnall, ranked 10th in the world, was 5-4 up before his opponent turned things around, and Van Der Voort said: “I haven’t felt this good for 10 to 15 years – the break has given me four months sleeping in my own bed and even though I still have some back pain it’s a lot better.”

CHIZZY IS OUT! Vincent van der Voort wins at the World Matchplay for the first time in NINE years as he closes out a reasonably comfortable 10-6 win over Dave Chisnall… pic.twitter.com/roKJK6Og7F — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 20, 2020

Former finalist Adrian Lewis booked his place in the last 16 as the two-time world champion beat Steve Beaton 11-9.

Monday’s action at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes also saw Daryl Gurney see off Ricky Evans 10-5 and Joe Cullen get past Ian White 13-12.