Borussia Dortmund welcome Jude Bellingham – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.
Football
Borussia Dortmund got creative to welcome new signing Jude Bellingham.
The 17-year-old midfielder was happy with his move.
A future England striker? England captain Harry Kane and his wife are having a boy.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes offered some perspective after their disappointing FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.
While Marcus Rashford admitted the Red Devils were not good enough – and received support from England bowler Jofra Archer.
Former Hull manager Nigel Adkins offered belief to the relegation-threatened Tigers and shared positive life advice, all during #breakfastwithnige.
Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk is very excited to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.
Barcelona reacted to the news there would be no Ballon d’Or this year.
Cricket
Kate Cross enjoyed the start to the final day of the second Test between England and West Indies.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan gave a glimpse into life inside the bubble at Old Trafford.
Kevin Pietersen enjoyed the wildlife in South Africa.
South African pair Alviro Petersen and Ashwell Prince celebrated the five-year anniversary of their unbeaten 501 partnership for Lancashire against Glamorgan.
Golf
Former Masters winner Sergio Garcia congratulated compatriot Jon Rahm after the Spaniard emulated the late Seve Ballesteros by becoming world number one.
Formula One
After finishing outside the points for the first time this season in Hungary, McLaren’s Lando Norris is already eager to have another crack at the track next year.
