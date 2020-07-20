Borussia Dortmund welcome Jude Bellingham – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.

Football

Borussia Dortmund got creative to welcome new signing Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old midfielder was happy with his move.

I’m happy to announce that I will be joining Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season. I’m very excited about this next chapter of my journey at this great club and hope to achieve many successes in the future with my new teammates and for the amazing fans!??#HEJABVB @bvb09 pic.twitter.com/wrgsRReuxr — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 20, 2020

A future England striker? England captain Harry Kane and his wife are having a boy.

Advertising

We are having a Boy ?? pic.twitter.com/F91i1TniDT — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 20, 2020

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes offered some perspective after their disappointing FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.

We were not the best before and we are not the worst now! ⁣We are really sad about the result and losing the chance to win the FA CUP, something we had hoped for! ⁣Now it is time to gather forces and fight for our goal in the Premier League ?? @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/In3lNfTo0J — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) July 20, 2020

While Marcus Rashford admitted the Red Devils were not good enough – and received support from England bowler Jofra Archer.

Advertising

You got this bigman — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 20, 2020

Former Hull manager Nigel Adkins offered belief to the relegation-threatened Tigers and shared positive life advice, all during #breakfastwithnige.

Good morning. Start again. Resilience. Routines attitudes behaviours. Exercise nutrition sleep laughter and relationships. #breakfastwithnige #resilience pic.twitter.com/eUBT8YtrDc — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) July 20, 2020

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk is very excited to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

Happy Monday people, good vibes only! 2 days until ?? #LFCCHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/yCM4BVQLGa — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 20, 2020

Barcelona reacted to the news there would be no Ballon d’Or this year.

We understand. Besides, everyone knows who the best is.https://t.co/u8f3i307NN pic.twitter.com/mqWt1hvspg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2020

Cricket

Kate Cross enjoyed the start to the final day of the second Test between England and West Indies.

All first overs of morning sessions should start like this ? #ENGvWI — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 20, 2020

Former England captain Michael Vaughan gave a glimpse into life inside the bubble at Old Trafford.

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed the wildlife in South Africa.

South African pair Alviro Petersen and Ashwell Prince celebrated the five-year anniversary of their unbeaten 501 partnership for Lancashire against Glamorgan.

Golf

Former Masters winner Sergio Garcia congratulated compatriot Jon Rahm after the Spaniard emulated the late Seve Ballesteros by becoming world number one.

Congrats @JonRahmpga on your impressive win and becoming number 1 in the world! Amazing to have a Spanish player be world number 1 after Seve did it so many years ago. — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 20, 2020

Formula One

After finishing outside the points for the first time this season in Hungary, McLaren’s Lando Norris is already eager to have another crack at the track next year.