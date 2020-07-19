Picture of the day – July 19

Performers came together to form the number 100 as the opening ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics marked the centenary of the modern Games.

A century after the first edition was held in Athens, the 1996 curtain-raiser was quick to reference the milestone, with the display being the climax of an elaborate opening sequence.

The ceremony featured performances by Gladys Knight and Celine Dion, while then US president Bill Clinton declared the Games open and Muhammad Ali was given the honour of lighting the flame.

Staged at Centennial Olympic Stadium, the ceremony was watched by an estimated global audience of 3.5 billion.

The Games represented the fourth time the US had hosted, with Atlanta following in the footsteps of St Louis and Los Angeles, which has welcomed the event on two occasions.

The summer Olympics will return to the US in 2028, when LA again plays host.