Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou suffers racial abuse on social media

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou has been subjected to racial abuse online after missing a penalty in his side’s loss at Swansea on Saturday.

The Senegal international struck the post from the spot in City’s 1-0 loss at the Liberty Stadium, a result which officially ended their chances of reaching the Championship play-offs.

After the game the 27-year-old posted a screenshot on his Twitter page of another user who sent him a message consisting of three banana emojis.

Diedhiou accompanied the picture with the word “Why??”.

We stand with Famara Diédhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour. https://t.co/szXRBVpY8k — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 18, 2020

City also tweeted: “We stand with Famara Diedhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour.”

The club have confirmed the matter has been reported to Twitter but it remains to be seen if police become involved.

The incident comes after two Premier League players in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and David McGoldrick of Sheffield United reported being racially abused on social media last weekend.

It is also the third time this season City players have been racially abused online after incidents involving goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott and midfielder Korey Smith.