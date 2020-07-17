Real Madrid celebrate and Tyson Fury meets a dinosaur – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Real Madrid celebrated their 34th LaLiga title victory into the early hours…

…while Toni Kroos indulged in a champions’ dinner.

Advertising

Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand looked back on his reactions during Manchester United’s victory over Crystal Palace.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also had fond memories of Thursday’s win.

Advertising

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was feeling the love on his birthday.

Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Dom Sibley after he scored a century against the West Indies.

Proper Test 100 …. Well played @DomSibley ? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 17, 2020

Shortly after the lunch break, Vaughan took to Twitter again to hail Ben Stokes after he also passed 100 runs.

England’s best player … England’s best fielder … England’s most impactful bowler … England’s best batsman at the moment delivers once again … @benstokes38 is a freak … nothing he cannot do … #TestCricket #ENGvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 17, 2020

Headingley looked a picture ahead of the return of county cricket.

Heads up!

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury survived a dinosaur encounter to continue his training.

Formula One

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc remembered Jules Bianchi on the fifth anniversary of his death with a throwback photo.

Max Verstappen was looking forward to testing himself at the Hungaroring.

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in first practice but did not set a time in the rain-affected second session.

Difficult session today, in tricky conditions. This is the mess I’m in after. Where are you tuning in from? #TeamLH pic.twitter.com/5R1LtEuAB8 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 17, 2020

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was raring to go ahead of the World Matchplay.

Destination Milton Keynes. Ready and excited for the World Matchplay. It’s been far too long since I lifted this trophy. Feeling great and can’t wait to play my first game. pic.twitter.com/GaWxhZpna6 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 17, 2020

As was Glen Durrant.

Arrived in Milton Keynes for @OfficialPDC #Matchplay COVID Test ✅ Now 24 hours of @QuestTV with my man @DrewPritchard on next 24 hours without leaving hotel room – what should I eat ? pic.twitter.com/SIpdQMPu6Z — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) July 17, 2020

Tennis

Wimbledon preparations have already begun for next year’s event.