Real Madrid celebrate and Tyson Fury meets a dinosaur – Friday’s sporting social
Zinedine Zidane’s men were crowned LaLiga champions on Thursday and celebrations continued.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.
Football
Real Madrid celebrated their 34th LaLiga title victory into the early hours…
…while Toni Kroos indulged in a champions’ dinner.
Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand looked back on his reactions during Manchester United’s victory over Crystal Palace.
United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also had fond memories of Thursday’s win.
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was feeling the love on his birthday.
Cricket
Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Dom Sibley after he scored a century against the West Indies.
Shortly after the lunch break, Vaughan took to Twitter again to hail Ben Stokes after he also passed 100 runs.
Headingley looked a picture ahead of the return of county cricket.
Heads up!
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury survived a dinosaur encounter to continue his training.
Formula One
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc remembered Jules Bianchi on the fifth anniversary of his death with a throwback photo.
Max Verstappen was looking forward to testing himself at the Hungaroring.
Lewis Hamilton was quickest in first practice but did not set a time in the rain-affected second session.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen was raring to go ahead of the World Matchplay.
As was Glen Durrant.
Tennis
Wimbledon preparations have already begun for next year’s event.
