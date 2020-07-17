Picture of the day – July 17

Tiger Woods kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 134th Open Championship in 2005.

The American claimed his 10th major title, and second of the year, as he finished five shots ahead of Colin Montgomerie at St Andrews on 14 under par.

Having started the day with a two-shot lead, Woods held off the challenge of Jose Maria Olazabal and Montgomerie to add to his triumph of 2000 at the same venue.

He would go on to secure his third Open title the following year at Hoylake, becoming the first man to make a successful defence of the Claret Jug since Tom Watson in 1983.

Woods’ US Open win in 2008 then took him to 14 majors before an 11-year wait for a 15th was ended with his memorable victory at last year’s Masters.

Montgomerie’s runner-up finish was the fourth of five the Scot has registered at majors.