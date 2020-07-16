Advertising
Pogba pledges Premier protection as McGregor burns rubber – Thursday’s social
The Manchester United star sent a message of congratulations to a Wycombe contemporary, on Conor McGregor’s birthday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16.
Football
Wycombe’s players have been busy getting messages from the Premier League since securing promotion on Monday. First, Adebayo Akinfenwa received a video from Jurgen Klopp and now Nnamdi Ofoborh has one from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
“I heard about you and wanted to congratulate you on your promotion to the Championship,” he said. “I’m gonna be looking after you and until you get to the Premier League.”
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho could finally pass Sir Bobby Robson’s statue with a smile on his face after winning a Premier League match at St James’ Park for the first time in eight attempts.
Advertising
Manchester City unveiled their new home kit for next season.
New signing Hakim Ziyech is relishing his chance to shine at Chelsea.
Advertising
Virgil Van Dijk is keen for Liverpool to bounce back from the defeat at Arsenal and end the season strongly.
While Reds midfielder James Milner wants lessons to be learned from the loss at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unhappy a high Trent Alexander-Arnold tackle went unpunished in the game.
Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Rob Holding was celebrating the three points.
Former Gunners and England defender Tony Adams was back on his feet.
Real Madrid wished Gareth Bale happy birthday…
Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland was earning his keep in the off-season.
Back at Wycombe and boss Gareth Ainsworth was given a rousing reception after leading the club to promotion… from his neighbours.
Family time for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.
Basketball
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday will donate the remainder of his 2020 salary to social justice causes.
Cricket
England and West Indies took a knee before the start of the second Test.
Sussex coach Jason Gillespie felt for Ollie Robinson after the seamer narrowly missed out on a Test debut following his county team-mate Jofra Archer’s omission.
David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd was having mask issues at Old Trafford.
Kevin Pietersen was getting back into the swing of things on the golf course.
UFC
Birthday boy Conor McGregor was living life in the fast lane, before sending a cheeky message to Manny Pacquiao.
Rugby League
Hello all you cool cats and kittens! Keighley Cougars have a new celebrity fan…
Tennis
Picturesque!
Elina Svitolina was in buoyant mood.
Genie Bouchard has a career lined up after tennis.
Formula One
McLaren’s Lando Norris was set for action ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Gran Prix.
Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi did his homework with a stroll around the track.
Darts
Glen Durrant continued his preparations for the World Matchplay.
Boxing
Heavyweight Joseph Parker found a new punch bag.
Athletics
Usain Bolt was staying in shape.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.