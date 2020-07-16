Pogba pledges Premier protection as McGregor burns rubber – Thursday’s social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16.

Football

Wycombe’s players have been busy getting messages from the Premier League since securing promotion on Monday. First, Adebayo Akinfenwa received a video from Jurgen Klopp and now Nnamdi Ofoborh has one from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

“I heard about you and wanted to congratulate you on your promotion to the Championship,” he said. “I’m gonna be looking after you and until you get to the Premier League.”

@paulpogba you don’t know what this means to me. thank you boss. i can’t breathe right now. PP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V9hcpa6qdb — N O (@NnamdiOfoborh4) July 15, 2020

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho could finally pass Sir Bobby Robson’s statue with a smile on his face after winning a Premier League match at St James’ Park for the first time in eight attempts.

Advertising

Manchester City unveiled their new home kit for next season.

New signing Hakim Ziyech is relishing his chance to shine at Chelsea.

'I waited a long time for this moment, but it's finally here and I will do everything in my power to make everybody happy!' Hakim Ziyech can't wait to get started! ? pic.twitter.com/rAnioFSGle — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2020

Advertising

Virgil Van Dijk is keen for Liverpool to bounce back from the defeat at Arsenal and end the season strongly.

Mistakes happen. That’s part of football. But it’s how you react to them that matters. Two big games to go, let’s finish strong! Can’t wait for next Wednesday! ?? pic.twitter.com/E7kXHwT23x — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 15, 2020

While Reds midfielder James Milner wants lessons to be learned from the loss at the Emirates Stadium.

Plenty to learn from from the game last night – now we have a week to prepare for the next one ? #YNWA #champ19ns pic.twitter.com/RlAFFzE0Dg — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 16, 2020

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unhappy a high Trent Alexander-Arnold tackle went unpunished in the game.

WTF didnt Even get the VAR on this one — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Rob Holding was celebrating the three points.

Former Gunners and England defender Tony Adams was back on his feet.

Real Madrid wished Gareth Bale happy birthday…

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland was earning his keep in the off-season.

Back at Wycombe and boss Gareth Ainsworth was given a rousing reception after leading the club to promotion… from his neighbours.

An amazing reception for Gareth Ainsworth from his neighbours after leading the #Chairboys to the Championship! pic.twitter.com/gVawZtgLDb — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) July 16, 2020

Family time for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday will donate the remainder of his 2020 salary to social justice causes.

Today, I have pledged the remainder of my 2020 NBA salary as a progressive step toward combating systemic racism as well as social and economic inequality that continues to prevent Black communities from upward mobility. To find out more information visit the link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/RuT6IBipoU — Jrue Holiday (@Jrue_Holiday11) July 15, 2020

Cricket

England and West Indies took a knee before the start of the second Test.

The players take a knee before the start of play. Match Centre: https://t.co/Qt8L1lwQtF#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/oNhwWtwL7U — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 16, 2020

Sussex coach Jason Gillespie felt for Ollie Robinson after the seamer narrowly missed out on a Test debut following his county team-mate Jofra Archer’s omission.

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd was having mask issues at Old Trafford.

Kevin Pietersen was getting back into the swing of things on the golf course.

I AM BACK! 2 over at Queenwood today! ??‍♂️❤️? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) July 16, 2020

UFC

Birthday boy Conor McGregor was living life in the fast lane, before sending a cheeky message to Manny Pacquiao.

Rugby League

Hello all you cool cats and kittens! Keighley Cougars have a new celebrity fan…

We're always thinking of groundbreaking initiatives here at the Keighley Cougars, especially ways to give you all a pick me up during these strange times. So, we only went and got you all a shoutout from the coolest cat and kitten of them all ?#CDQ #OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/maFxcoQTCw — Keighley Cougars (@Cougarmania) July 16, 2020

Tennis

Picturesque!

Is this the best tennis backdrop you've ever seen? ? ? Craig Dennis, #PlayYourWay pic.twitter.com/I98n4tSQzk — LTA (@the_LTA) July 16, 2020

Elina Svitolina was in buoyant mood.

Unbeaten on grass this season??⁣More matches to come at @bett1aces on hard court this time ?? pic.twitter.com/qc2I2gVgJI — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) July 16, 2020

Genie Bouchard has a career lined up after tennis.

for safety, the teammates are ballboys and i love it! we should do this every year @WorldTeamTennis! ps @SloaneStephens how did i do ? pic.twitter.com/CpRsY8HVhJ — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 16, 2020

Formula One

McLaren’s Lando Norris was set for action ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Gran Prix.

Back at it again pic.twitter.com/ouL1AwVIj2 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 16, 2020

Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi did his homework with a stroll around the track.

Darts

Glen Durrant continued his preparations for the World Matchplay.

Haircut ✅ Off to Whitby for a weeks fresh air Setting for Matchplsy tomorrow to experience the games on Saturday night COVID test 3pm tomorrow Copious amounts of Pot Noodles purchased ✅ Oh and up to a career high 14 this morning @TargetDarts pic.twitter.com/hRVHTf8SUS — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) July 16, 2020

Boxing

Heavyweight Joseph Parker found a new punch bag.

When you can’t get to a punching bag. Thanks to the best training partner John Parker ?? pic.twitter.com/zzoIT2kr6A — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) July 16, 2020

Athletics

Usain Bolt was staying in shape.