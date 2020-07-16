Picture of the day – July 16

Andrew Strauss registered his ninth Test century to give England the platform to push for victory in the 2006 series opener against Pakistan at Lord’s.

Strauss’ 128 from 214 balls, an innings which included 13 fours, was his third Test hundred at the Home of Cricket although Pakistan were able to resist on the final day, holding out for 73 overs before the players shook hands.

Steve Harmison’s 10-wicket match haul shaped the next Test at Old Trafford, while hundreds from Kevin Pietersen and Strauss again helped England move into a 2-0 series lead at Headingley.

Controversy ensued in the final Test at The Oval, where Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq refused to lead his side back on to the field after tea on day four after England were awarded five penalty runs for alleged ball tampering.

Initially deemed a forfeit and an England win, the decision was overturned to a draw before the result was amended again at an International Cricket Council board meeting in 2009, with England claiming a 3-0 series win.

The spot-fixing controversy dogged Pakistan’s next visit to England four years later but they have been back twice since then and are poised for a three-Test series against Joe Root’s side behind closed doors next month.