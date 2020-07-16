Eddie Jones gives a boost to Owen Farrell and Saracens’ fellow England hopefuls

Eddie Jones insists he will be “comfortable” selecting Owen Farrell for England when the fly-half turns out for Saracens in the Championship.

Farrell has signed a long-term contract extension at Saracens, with the 28-year-old committed to featuring in England’s second-tier competition next term.

The 83-cap playmaker is the latest Saracen to commit to next season in Barnet, with the north Londoners relegated from the Premiership after a points deduction due to salary cap breaches.

Versatile three-quarter Elliot Daly, prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George will all also ply their trade in the Championship next season, but England boss Jones remains unfazed.

“Without sounding too grandiose, if I look at Owen Farrell it doesn’t matter what game he plays I’ve got a pretty good understanding of where he needs to be,” said Jones at a press conference on Thursday morning.

“I’ll be comfortable if they (Saracens’ England players) are in good form.

“Players who have a track record of Test match success, I’ll have a pretty good idea of where they are and where they need to be.”

Eddie Jones, pictured, has revealed his confidence in fly-half Owen Farrell (Adam Davy/PA)

Farrell has enjoyed great success with the club, helping them to win five Premiership titles and three European Cups since making his first-team debut in 2008.

Farrell said: “The club means a lot to me. I’ve been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant.

“Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They’d do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I’m sure that will be the case going forward as well.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English Rugby.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation – players and staff – to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens.”