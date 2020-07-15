St George’s Park to reopen after coronavirus shutdown

England’s St George’s Park base has reopened for business this week, the Football Association has announced.

The FA said in a statement that significant work had been undertaken to make the site in Burton, which is the home of 27 England teams, safe and secure, with a dedicated officer on hand to ensure all government coronavirus guidelines are met.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has resumed its weekly programme, in partnership with Gamechanger Performance, to provide six residential rehabilitation spaces for current and former members with a medium to long-term injury.

Gareth Southgate’s England are set to begin their Nations League campaign in September (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s senior men’s team are scheduled to begin their Nations League campaign with away matches against Iceland on September 5 and then Denmark three days later.

St George’s Park general manager Holly Murdoch said: “I would like to pay tribute to the entire St. George’s Park team for the hard work and diligence at getting us to this point.

“It continues to be a challenging and difficult time for so many, but it is good that we are again able to welcome back our sporting guests starting with the PFA rehabilitation scheme managed by Gamechanger Performance. I am confident we will be able to operate in a safe, secure and professional way.

“During the past four months, the grounds team at St George’s Park have worked tirelessly to ensure the pitches are in pristine condition. We expect it to be a busy summer as teams from every level of football and across the sporting world look to visit us and make use of our world-class facilities.”

PFA deputy chief executive John Bramhall said: “The residential rehabilitation facilities at St. George’s Park is a crucial service for many current and former professional footballers.

“I’m glad that it is now safe for this PFA service to resume, and that players can once again access the support they need to overcome their injuries. I look forward to seeing more players benefit from the exceptional treatment provided by the team at Gamechanger Performance.”