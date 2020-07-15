Picture of the day – July 15

England captain Bobby Moore found cricket a good way of relaxing en route to World Cup glory in 1966.

The likes of Moore, Nobby Stiles and Bobby Charlton enjoyed trying their hand at cricket between the games and training sessions during the tournament.

They took advantage of the cricket facilities at their training base, the Bank of England Sports Ground in Roehampton.

The picture was taken as England prepared for their second group match of the tournament against Mexico at Wembley the following day.

England, who had opened with a goalless draw against Uruguay, won 2-0 with goals from Charlton and Roger Hunt.

They then beat France in their final group game before going on to win the tournament with victories over Argentina, Portugal and West Germany.