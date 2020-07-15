On this day in 2005: Jack Nicklaus calls time on glittering career at St Andrews

Jack Nicklaus completed his last competitive round of golf at the Open at St Andrews on this day in 2005.

Nicklaus, the winner of 18 majors, called time on a glittering career at the age of 65.

Rapturous applause and cheers echoed around the famous venue as spectators showed their love and appreciation for the man affectionately known as ‘Golden Bear’.

After hitting his tee shot at the 18th in his second round, Nicklaus received a 10-minute standing ovation from the crowd. On the 18th fairway, he gave his final farewell to professional golf while standing on the Swilcan Bridge.

He had missed the cut and was bowing out years after his peak, but a birdie on the last hole ensured Nicklaus finished on a high.

Even Tiger Woods winning his second Claret Jug could not take away from Nicklaus’ poignant swansong as one of the greatest brought down the curtain on a remarkable career.