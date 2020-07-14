Klopp hits up Akinfenwa and England relive World Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14.

Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Adebayo Akinfenwa a congratulatory video message after the forward helped Wycombe secure promotion to the Championship.

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome ????? pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

Marcus Rashford’s work with FareShare continued to go from strength to strength.

A message from me to you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GZzajvUw5l — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 14, 2020

Raheem Sterling celebrated his five-year anniversary at Manchester City…

…and had a dig at a Piers Morgan for his hot take from 2015.

??? now this is even funnier Piers https://t.co/rO7R4VxW4Z — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 14, 2020

Chelsea tracked the progress of their new signing for next season.

Hakim Ziyech's work continues at Cobham this afternoon! ? pic.twitter.com/YGr1gJ2bpW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 14, 2020

“Heartbroken” Kalvin Phillips will be cheering Leeds on from the stand after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

? "I am beyond gutted I can’t help the lads at such an important time on the pitch, but I will make sure I’m there for everyone off it!" pic.twitter.com/AaI9oZO4VO — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 14, 2020

Cricket

On the anniversary of England’s World Cup win, the national team account relived last summer’s final “as live”.

242 for glory ? How confident were you here?? #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/riutrl4ERA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2020

Jofra Archer cannot believe it has been 12 months since the famous victory over New Zealand.

How’s it been a year already? Still gives me goosebumps to this day pic.twitter.com/Q9xTInBvRD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 14, 2020

England Women cricket Danni Wyatt also relived the victory.

Formula One

McLaren driver Lando Norris was excited to return to the track where he first drove an F1 car in 2017.

Heading back to the track where it all began ?? #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/mJBUMq7lkU — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 14, 2020

Rugby union

Saracens and Mako Vunipola were looking ahead to new challenges after the England prop committed his future to the demoted former Gallagher Premiership champions.

? "It's a great opportunity to see how much better we can get." ?@Mako_Vunipola on the challenge and opportunity this squad now has ?. #TogetherSaracens ⚫️? pic.twitter.com/zA38OIIvVT — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) July 14, 2020

Golf

The Austrian scenery was the star of the show as the European Tour’s players prepared for the Euram Bank Open.