Advertising
Klopp hits up Akinfenwa and England relive World Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social
Wycombe’s play-off hero received a personal message of congratulations while Jofra Archer and company reminisced.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14.
Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Adebayo Akinfenwa a congratulatory video message after the forward helped Wycombe secure promotion to the Championship.
Marcus Rashford’s work with FareShare continued to go from strength to strength.
Raheem Sterling celebrated his five-year anniversary at Manchester City…
Advertising
…and had a dig at a Piers Morgan for his hot take from 2015.
Chelsea tracked the progress of their new signing for next season.
Advertising
“Heartbroken” Kalvin Phillips will be cheering Leeds on from the stand after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Cricket
On the anniversary of England’s World Cup win, the national team account relived last summer’s final “as live”.
Jofra Archer cannot believe it has been 12 months since the famous victory over New Zealand.
England Women cricket Danni Wyatt also relived the victory.
Formula One
McLaren driver Lando Norris was excited to return to the track where he first drove an F1 car in 2017.
Rugby union
Saracens and Mako Vunipola were looking ahead to new challenges after the England prop committed his future to the demoted former Gallagher Premiership champions.
Golf
The Austrian scenery was the star of the show as the European Tour’s players prepared for the Euram Bank Open.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.