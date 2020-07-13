Zaha thanks fans and Burgess turns to coaching – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.

Football

Wilfried Zaha thanked fans for their support after West Midlands Police arrested a 12-year-old boy in relation to racist abuse sent to the Crystal Palace forward on social media.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero continued his rehab.

Sergio Aguero (Instagram Story)

Former England skipper David Beckham recreated his famous pose.

Advertising

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu apologised for his red card against Bournemouth.

Wayne Rooney wished his former employers well in their first game of the ‘MLS is Back’ tournament.

Advertising

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage was doing his bit for grassroots football.

Lots asking me about have I heard when @FA guidelines will be out ! I'm in contact with fa chairman who has been very good in communicating with me ! Hopefully there will be news early part of the week ⚽️?? — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 13, 2020

Yannick Bolasie was hard at it.

England international Toni Duggan celebrated her Grandad’s birthday.

Today is the main mans birthday, happy birthday Grandad! You’re the best ?? – @Duggs46 pic.twitter.com/kUpzq1rdKS — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 13, 2020

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum had his eyes on the prize.

Leroy Sane got to work with new club Bayern Munich.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was full of praise.

For @windiescricket to come and play cricket in the UK amongst this chaos. And, for @englandcricket to get the great game of cricket back on the field. Both teams won the first Test! Bravo to both boards & also for @SkyCricket’s wonderful inavative coverage! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) July 13, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury was showing off.

All I do is win, win, win. pic.twitter.com/C8lhd7t6Nj — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 13, 2020

Darts

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matt Porter paid tribute to Dave Clark after the presenter called time on fronting Sky Sports’ darts coverage.

The end of a wonderful era of an amazing man as the face of darts bows out. Since the late 90s on Capital Gold Sport and through two decades of darts and boxing on Sky it's been great knowing and working with you mate – wishing you every success with the next chapter x https://t.co/99lpqsB38D — Matthew Porter (@MattPorter_PDC) July 12, 2020

Glen Durrant was delighted to return to the oche.

Thank you @OfficialPDC for the #SummerSeries. I’m sure all players have their success and disappointment stories, me included, but it was just great to be playing competitive darts again Now onto The Matchplay next weekend MON THE DUZZA pic.twitter.com/ssfGxzzMa8 — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) July 13, 2020

Four-time World Championship semi-finalist Wayne Mardle had insect trouble.

Is that not the biggest False Widdow you’ve ever seen? If you’ve experienced bigger I pity you. pic.twitter.com/YJS5Y4smQE — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) July 13, 2020

Sorry, but I had to kill it. We were living in fear. It left a mark the size of Madagascar! — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) July 13, 2020

Rugby League

Sam Burgess turned his hand to coaching.

Golf

Lee Westwood has been a busy bee.

No @OWGRltd update this morning yet. They’re obviously still trying to work out the strength of field for my amazing Beekeeping performance yesterday ??? pic.twitter.com/LDUOn6HgdZ — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) July 13, 2020

And he was not the only one with an eye on the world rankings. Eddie Pepperell joked he was considering a new career.

I may be sliding down the world rankings at a pace not seen since it’s inception but today I took some money off some friends on the course. Felt great. Will tide me over before I have to give a definitive answer to Costa Coffee. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 13, 2020

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios sent a message to Serge Aurier after the Tottenham defender’s brother died.