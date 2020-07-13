Advertising
Zaha thanks fans and Burgess turns to coaching – Monday’s sporting social
Former England rugby league captain Sam Burgess was pictured coaching at his last club South Sydney Rabbitohs on Monday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.
Football
Wilfried Zaha thanked fans for their support after West Midlands Police arrested a 12-year-old boy in relation to racist abuse sent to the Crystal Palace forward on social media.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero continued his rehab.
Former England skipper David Beckham recreated his famous pose.
Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu apologised for his red card against Bournemouth.
Wayne Rooney wished his former employers well in their first game of the ‘MLS is Back’ tournament.
Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage was doing his bit for grassroots football.
Yannick Bolasie was hard at it.
England international Toni Duggan celebrated her Grandad’s birthday.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum had his eyes on the prize.
Leroy Sane got to work with new club Bayern Munich.
Cricket
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was full of praise.
Boxing
Tyson Fury was showing off.
Darts
Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matt Porter paid tribute to Dave Clark after the presenter called time on fronting Sky Sports’ darts coverage.
Glen Durrant was delighted to return to the oche.
Four-time World Championship semi-finalist Wayne Mardle had insect trouble.
Rugby League
Sam Burgess turned his hand to coaching.
Golf
Lee Westwood has been a busy bee.
And he was not the only one with an eye on the world rankings. Eddie Pepperell joked he was considering a new career.
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios sent a message to Serge Aurier after the Tottenham defender’s brother died.
