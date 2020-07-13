Picture of the day – July 13

Lieutenant-Colonel Frank Weldon taking a jump on Dapper at the Windsor Forest Stud, Ascot, during training for the British team at the 1960 Olympic Games.

The Great Britain team competed in eventing, showjumping and dressage in Rome, but it was showjumper David Broome who returned home with a medal.

Broome claimed bronze in the individual event on Sunsalve behind Italian brothers Raimondo and Piero d’Inzeo with team-mates Pat Smythe and Dawn Wofford in joint-11th and joint-20th places respectively.

In the team event, the British trio of Broome, who was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1960, Smythe and David Barker finished outside the top six as the Germans took gold.

Norman Arthur was the highest-placed Briton in the individual eventing – which was won by Australia’s Lawrence Morgan – at 15th, while he and compatriots Weldon, Michael Bullen and Bertie Hill finished 10th in the team event as Morgan completed a double.

In dressage, where there was only an individual competition, Lilian Williams placed 11th and Johanna Hall 13th behind gold medallist Sergei Filatov of the Soviet Union.