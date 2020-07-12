Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collide early on in Austria

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc crashed into each other as Ferrari’s miserable start to the new Formula One season took another twist on Sunday.

Leclerc, starting in 14th, attempted to overtake Vettel, four places ahead of him on the grid, at the third corner on the opening lap, but instead collided with his team-mate.

The force of the impact ripped the rear wing off Vettel’s car and he was forced to retire at the end of the first lap.

Following a short safety car period, Leclerc attempted to carry on, but he was unable to continue due to the damage sustained in the accident.

Leclerc tweeted: “I am disappointed in myself. I’m sorry but being sorry is not enough. Seb hasn’t got any faults today.

“I’ve let the team down after them working a whole week to bring the updates early. Too eager to gain those places in the first lap. I will learn from it.”

The crash marks the second time in four races that the two Ferrari drivers have collided with each other.

Advertising

I am disappointed in myself. I'm sorry but being sorry is not enough. Seb hasn't got any faults today. I've let the team down after them working a whole week to bring the updates early. Too eager to gain those places in the first lap. I will learn from it. — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 12, 2020

Vettel was largely blamed for that incident in Brazil, but here it was Leclerc who misjudged the corner, causing the impact with his team-mate.

Vettel finished 10th in last week’s opener in Austria after spinning while he duelled for position with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

The four-time world champion will leave Ferrari at the end of the season after the Italian team opted against renewing his contract.