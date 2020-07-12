Peter Wright clinches final title of PDC Summer Series

World champion Peter Wright defeated Gerwyn Price to win the fifth and final PDC Summer Series event on Sunday.

Wright, who lost to Michael Van Gerwen in the first final on Wednesday, triumphed 8-2 against Welshman Price having earlier beaten Jelle Klaasen, Darren Webster, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Aspinall and then Wayne Jones 7-2 in the semis.

The Scot took four legs in a row to go 5-1 up, with Price then pulling one back before Wright closed out the victory.

?WRIGHT WINS ON DAY FIVE ? A truly magnificent day of darts for Peter Wright who defeats Gerwyn Price 8-2 in the final and he tops the PDC Summer Series Order of Merit in the process! pic.twitter.com/XcbDUBhVqR — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 12, 2020

His efforts left him top the Summer Series Order of Merit and secured £22,000 in prize money.

Wright, for whom it was a third ranking title of the year, said on pdc.tv: “I’m pleased to win and it’s great for me.

“It could have been two wins, but I wanted to be top of the Summer Series Order of Merit and I knew I had to win today, so I’ve done that.

“It’s ideal preparation for the World Matchplay and it’s good to be back playing.”

Peter Wright won the PDC World Championship in January (Steven Paston/PA).

Price had reached the final via wins over William O’Connor, Darius Labanauskas, Jose De Sousa, James Wade and Devon Petersen.

Van Gerwen won the first and third of the five events being held over successive days at the Marshall Arena, either side of Ryan Joyce registering his first ranking title on Thursday, and Saturday’s champion was Wade.