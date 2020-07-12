Menu

Advertising

Peter Wright clinches final title of PDC Summer Series

UK & international sports | Published:

The world champion got the better of Gerwyn Price in the final.

Peter Wright beat Gerwyn Price 8-2 (Simon Cooper/PA).

World champion Peter Wright defeated Gerwyn Price to win the fifth and final PDC Summer Series event on Sunday.

Wright, who lost to Michael Van Gerwen in the first final on Wednesday, triumphed 8-2 against Welshman Price having earlier beaten Jelle Klaasen, Darren Webster, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Aspinall and then Wayne Jones 7-2 in the semis.

The Scot took four legs in a row to go 5-1 up, with Price then pulling one back before Wright closed out the victory.

His efforts left him top the Summer Series Order of Merit and secured £22,000 in prize money.

Wright, for whom it was a third ranking title of the year, said on pdc.tv: “I’m pleased to win and it’s great for me.

“It could have been two wins, but I wanted to be top of the Summer Series Order of Merit and I knew I had to win today, so I’ve done that.

“It’s ideal preparation for the World Matchplay and it’s good to be back playing.”

Advertising

Peter Wright won the .PDC World Championship in January (Steven Paston/PA).
Peter Wright won the PDC World Championship in January (Steven Paston/PA).

Price had reached the final via wins over William O’Connor, Darius Labanauskas, Jose De Sousa, James Wade and Devon Petersen.

Van Gerwen won the first and third of the five events being held over successive days at the Marshall Arena, either side of Ryan Joyce registering his first ranking title on Thursday, and Saturday’s champion was Wade.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News