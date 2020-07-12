Advertising
Leeds pay tribute to former great Jack Charlton – Sunday’s sporting social
The 1966 World Cup winner and Leeds great died at the age of 85 on Saturday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.
Football
Leeds’ players paid tribute to club great Jack Charlton by wearing t-shirts with ‘RIP Big Jack’ printed on the front ahead of their clash at Swansea.
Both teams held a minute’s silence before kick-off at the Liberty Stadium.
Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul was gutted by the club’s relegation.
Advertising
Kyle Walker made fun of Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling’s headed goal against Brighton.
Former England striker Daniel Sturridge was enjoying the UFC.
Advertising
Patrick Vieira relived France’s World Cup victory in 1998.
England Women forward Toni Duggan was enjoying her day off.
Darts
You just can’t get the staff!
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was ready for the catwalk!
UFC
A successful night on Fight Island.
Tennis
Tim Henman recalls a tale from his playing days.
Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza was soaking up the rays.
Formula One
Max Verstappen was happy with his podium finish in the Styrian Grand Prix.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.