Leeds pay tribute to former great Jack Charlton – Sunday’s sporting social

Football

Leeds’ players paid tribute to club great Jack Charlton by wearing t-shirts with ‘RIP Big Jack’ printed on the front ahead of their clash at Swansea.

Both teams held a minute’s silence before kick-off at the Liberty Stadium.

? A minute’s silence for Jack pic.twitter.com/GVEJna9kH2 — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2020

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul was gutted by the club’s relegation.

Feel sick and disappointed that we haven’t been able to achieve our target to stay up this season and give the fans and everyone involved with @NorwichCityFC more performances to be proud of.. ?#ncfc pic.twitter.com/q04rHoDMuf — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) July 12, 2020

Kyle Walker made fun of Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling’s headed goal against Brighton.

No look header practice this week worked well @sterling7! pic.twitter.com/adbha3i3dy — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 11, 2020

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge was enjoying the UFC.

Swear down man @josealdojunior leg kicks are special. They’re back in full effect tonight boy #UFC251 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 12, 2020

Patrick Vieira relived France’s World Cup victory in 1998.

England Women forward Toni Duggan was enjoying her day off.

Darts

You just can’t get the staff!

?Next time you have to mark in the pub, remember that even the World Champ has to do it sometimes! pic.twitter.com/aYa5fQUdBr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 12, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was ready for the catwalk!

UFC

A successful night on Fight Island.

The sun has risen on #UFCFightIsland ? ? Tune in on ESPN+ PPV ➡️ https://t.co/2F9xYFPYfP now to watch the main card. #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/QOeY5bsfVu — UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2020

Tennis

Tim Henman recalls a tale from his playing days.

Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza was soaking up the rays.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was happy with his podium finish in the Styrian Grand Prix.