Styrian Grand Prix qualifying could be moved to Sunday morning after storm hits

Qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix will be moved to Sunday morning if heavy rain continues to wreak havoc with Saturday’s schedule.

The expected bad weather hit Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring on Saturday morning, forcing the cancellation of final practice.

Qualifying, which determines the grid positions for the race, is due to place at 3pm local time, but it will be called off if conditions do not improve.

“There is a big weather front coming through and moving slowly but predictably so there’s a chance maybe at the end of today we’ll get some running,” said Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn.

“But if that doesn’t happen, certainly tomorrow looks fine. We can fit everything in, so there’ll be qualifying in the morning.”

The last time qualifying had to be pushed back to the morning of the race was at last October’s Japanese Grand Prix following the effects of Typhoon Hagibis.

Lewis Hamilton will be bidding to get his championship defence back on track on Sunday after he finished a disappointing fourth at last weekend’s opener in Austria.

The Mercedes driver was only sixth in practice on Friday, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen setting the pace ahead of Valtteri Bottas.