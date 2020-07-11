Advertising
Jack Charlton’s career in pictures
England’s World Cup-winning defender spent his entire club career with Leeds.
Former England and Leeds defender Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.
Charlton was Bobby Moore’s defensive partner during England’s 1966 World Cup-winning campaign and also enjoyed domestic success at club level.
As a manager, Charlton won the second tier with Middlesbrough and led the Republic of Ireland to their first World Cup in 1990, reaching the quarter-finals.
Here the PA news agency looks back on his life in pictures.
