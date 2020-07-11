Jack Charlton’s career in pictures

Former England and Leeds defender Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.

Charlton was Bobby Moore’s defensive partner during England’s 1966 World Cup-winning campaign and also enjoyed domestic success at club level.

As a manager, Charlton won the second tier with Middlesbrough and led the Republic of Ireland to their first World Cup in 1990, reaching the quarter-finals.

Here the PA news agency looks back on his life in pictures.

Charlton (Centre, second from left) made his Leeds debut in 1952 and went on to make a record 762 appearances for the club (PA)

Charlton (right) received his first England call-up in 1965 at the age of 29. He and brother Bobby (centre) are pictured ahead of a 2-2 draw with Scotland (PA)

Charlton (right) and his Leeds team-mates were beaten by Liverpool in the 1965 FA Cup final (PA)

However a year later Charlton returned to Wembley and was part of English football’s finest hour (PA)

Charlton holds the Jules Rimet trophy aloft (PA)

Charlton married his wife Pat in 1958, with the couple going on to have three children (PA)

Charlton was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association in 1967 (PA)

Charlton (second from left) celebrates with his Leeds team-mates after winning the 1968-69 Division One title (PA)

Charlton (centre) was also part of the 1972 FA Cup winning side (PA)

After retiring from playing, Charlton spent time as manager of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before leading the Republic of Ireland to the 1990 and 1994 World Cups (PA)