Ian Poulter moves into contention in Ohio

Ian Poulter moved into contention at the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village with a three-under par 69 third round.

Poulter picked up birdies at the first, fourth and seventh holes before dropping a shot at the eighth.

The 44-year-old Englishman dropped another shot at the 10th, but back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 took him into the top five.

Poulter just missed out on another birdie on the 14th and an excellent sand save from a greenside bunker on the last saw him finish at 10 under.

American Justin Thomas was proving the man to catch as six birdies in the first 17 holes took him to 16 under.

Thomas held a two-shot lead over Norwegian Viktor Hovland in his pursuit of a 13th PGA Tour victory.

From 253 yards.@JustinThomas34 went on to make birdie. The lead is now THREE.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/GC1KNY5KYV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 11, 2020

Rickie Fowler climbed 23 places into tied-seventh as a round of 66 took him to nine under.

Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell was four shots further back after carding a 70, while Matthew Fitzpatrick had a 71 to finish on three under.

Shane Lowry and Matt Wallace had rounds of 74 and 75 to finish on one under and one over respectively.