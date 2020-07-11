Advertising
Ian Poulter among chasing pack as Justin Thomas leads in Ohio
Poulter is six shots back heading into the final round.
Ian Poulter is among the chasing pack heading into the final day of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village following a three-under-par 69 third round.
The 44-year-old Englishman produced an excellent sand save from a greenside bunker on the last to see him finish the day at 10 under par.
He sits in tied sixth, six strokes behind American Justin Thomas who holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
Poulter picked up birdies at the first, fourth and seventh holes before dropping a shot at the eighth.
He dropped another at the 10th, but responded with back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13.
Thomas was proving the man to catch as he carded six birdies in a flawless 66.
The major winner sits two shots clear of Norwegian Viktor Hovland in his pursuit of a 13th PGA Tour victory.
Rickie Fowler climbed 23 places into a tie for eighth as he matched Thomas and Hovland’s round of 66 to move to nine under.
Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell was four shots further back after carding a 70, while Matthew Fitzpatrick had a 71 to finish on three under.
Shane Lowry and Matt Wallace had rounds of 74 and 75 to finish on one under and one over respectively.
