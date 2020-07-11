Menu

Beckham meets Captain Tom as pupils honour Rashford – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Anthony Joshua and Mo Farah also shared part of their workouts.

Marcus Rashford received some heart-warming post

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.

Football

David Beckham shared his meeting with Captain Tom, who has been named as the honorary captain of a special England Lionhearts team.

The Football Association’s Lionhearts initiative “aims to pay homage to 23 inspirational individuals who have gone above and beyond” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus Rashford received a lovely letter from Brunswick Community Primary School in Sheffield that explained why pupils had picked the Manchester United and England forward to appear on their special coins.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio commented on his four-goal display at Norwich.

And ex-Hammer Tony Cottee was quick to point out who scored the club’s last league hat-trick away from home.

Watford defender Christian Kabasele celebrated a personal landmark and a massive team victory.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld was eagerly awaiting Sunday’s north London derby.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Isaac Hayden both looked back on the days they joined Newcastle.

The pair’s former manager Rafael Benitez was making the most of a day off in China.

It’s 10 years since Spain were on top of the world.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton celebrated a remarkable performance in qualifying.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was putting the hard work in.

Regiment ?

Athletics

As was four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah.

Session on the treadmill..!!! #onemomile

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar weighed into cricket’s ‘umpire’s call’ debate.

Kevin Pietersen was going toe to toe with a fashion dilemma.

UK & international sports

