Beckham meets Captain Tom as pupils honour Rashford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.

Football

David Beckham shared his meeting with Captain Tom, who has been named as the honorary captain of a special England Lionhearts team.

The Football Association’s Lionhearts initiative “aims to pay homage to 23 inspirational individuals who have gone above and beyond” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus Rashford received a lovely letter from Brunswick Community Primary School in Sheffield that explained why pupils had picked the Manchester United and England forward to appear on their special coins.

Advertising

West Ham’s Michail Antonio commented on his four-goal display at Norwich.

First career hat-trick ?????? had to chuck an extra goal on top to add a bit of spice to it ?. There was no way we were leaving without all three points today, another step in the right direction #COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/1dsQZlVUSg — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) July 11, 2020

And ex-Hammer Tony Cottee was quick to point out who scored the club’s last league hat-trick away from home.

Advertising

Watford defender Christian Kabasele celebrated a personal landmark and a massive team victory.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld was eagerly awaiting Sunday’s north London derby.

When you realize it’s derby day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/PuxomgbnBk — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) July 11, 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum and Isaac Hayden both looked back on the days they joined Newcastle.

#OnThisDay 5 years ago my first football adventure outside the Netherlands began ?? ⠀⠀Still grateful for the opportunity I got from @NUFC ⚪⚫ ⠀⠀Read more about this and the other highlights in my carreer ??https://t.co/kKz9jhrpfH pic.twitter.com/LyWvU1QolF — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 11, 2020

On this day in 2016, I joined Newcastle United, what a journey it has been. Let’s gets the 3 points today. #4yearsandcounting #NUFC pic.twitter.com/E6ztQoZkN1 — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) July 11, 2020

The pair’s former manager Rafael Benitez was making the most of a day off in China.

It’s 10 years since Spain were on top of the world.

10 años del día en el que todos fuimos felices. ??⭐10 years since the day we all were so happy. ??⭐#VamosEspaña #Mundial2010 pic.twitter.com/yFoL8CC0UN — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 11, 2020

Hoy hace 10 años que conseguimos lo que muchos no nos hubiéramos imaginado jamás, ser campeones del MUNDO! Un país entero vibrando con una generación de jugadores que quedaría para la historia. 23 guerreros aportando su granito de arena y demostrando que SI, és posible. pic.twitter.com/RVvo2j1yqs — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 11, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton celebrated a remarkable performance in qualifying.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was putting the hard work in.

Athletics

As was four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah.

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar weighed into cricket’s ‘umpire’s call’ debate.

What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn’t matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That's the motive of using technology in Cricket. As we know technology isn’t 100% right but neither are humans.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/8At80AtRs5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Kevin Pietersen was going toe to toe with a fashion dilemma.