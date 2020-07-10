Menu

Michael Van Gerwen secures Summer Series double with second title

UK & international sports | Published: 2020-07-10

The Dutchman has won two of the three events so far in Milton Keynes.

Michael van Gerwen was in top form on day three of the PDC Summer Series

Michael Van Gerwen won his second PDC Summer Series event in three days in Milton Keynes by beating Portugal’s Jose De Sousa 8-3 in Friday’s final.

Van Gerwen, who defeated world champion Peter Wright 8-7 in the first event on Wednesday, won eight of the last nine legs in a dominant display against De Sousa at the Marshall Arena.

The Dutchman lost only seven legs in his first four games, seeing off Alan Tabern, Kim Huybrechts, Robbie Collins and James Wade to reach the quarter-finals.

He then averaged 107 in a 6-4 win against Chris Dobey before defeating Jeff Smith 7-4 in the semi-finals.

De Sousa had overcome Adam Hunt, Aaron Beeney, Danny Noppert, Gerwyn Price, Stephen Bunting and Daryl Gurney to secure his place in the final.

Five PDC Summer Series events, featuring 128 players, are being held over successive days behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

Ryan Joyce beat Dave Chisnall 8-7 on the second day on Thursday to win his first PDC ranking title .

