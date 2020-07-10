Brad Foster beats James Beech to claim British super bantamweight title outright

Brad Foster won the British super bantamweight title outright and defended his Commonwealth crown with a thrilling points win against James Beech Junior.

British professional boxing returned following the coronavirus lockdown and Foster and Beech Junior served up a treat in the behind-closed-doors event at the BT Sport Studios in London.

Lichfield’s Foster, 22, won on a unanimous points decision with the three judges’ cards showing 116-113, 117-111, 117-111 in his favour, but 23-year-old Beech Junior, from Bloxwich, played his full part in a thrilling bout.

Brad Foster defends his British and Commonwealth titles after a brilliant fight against James Beech

London’s Hamzah Sheeraz underlined his potential by successfully defending his WBO European super welterweight title against Dundee’s Paul Kean.

Sheeraz, 21, became the first boxer to stop Kean when the Scot’s corner withdrew their fighter at the end of the sixth round.

London’s David Adeleye, 23, made it two wins from his first two professional fights by stopping West Bromwich heavyweight Matt Gordon in the second round.

Earlier in the evening, Portsmouth lightweight Mark Chamberlain extended his win record to 6-0 and launched the return of British professional boxing with an early knockout of Wiltshire’s Stu Greener in the first bout.

Ukrainian heavyweight Dorin Kryshmaru, based in London, scored a points victory over Swindon’s Phil Williams.