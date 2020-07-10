Menu

Andy Murray joins Duchess of Cambridge for school Q&A – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sports

Andy Murray surprised some school children on Friday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10.

Football

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson released a fitness update.

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately following the knee injury I picked up against Brighton on Wednesday I will now miss the last two weeks of the season. However, my rehabilitation will start immediately and I’ll be working hard to be back to full fitness in just a matter of weeks in order to be fully ready for the start of the new season. Of course it’s not the way I’d have preferred to have finished the season on a personal level but it’s been an incredible campaign for us so far as a team and as a club and I’ll be doing everything I can to support the boys for the final games from the sidelines. I’m sure the lads will ensure we finish the season off on a high. Thanks to everyone for the messages of support and I look forward to being back our there as soon as possible. #YNWA ❤️

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

David De Gea apologised to Peter Schmeichel after overtaking the goalkeeper to become Manchester United’s most capped foreign player with 399.

Former England striker Alan Shearer received a new piece of memorabilia.

Tennis

Andy Murray dropped in to chat to some school kids with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Katie Boulter was offering a young player the chance to train with her.

View this post on Instagram

On what would have been the final weekend of #Wimbledon, I wanted to let you know about a new initiative I have decided to launch. It’s something I have wanted to do for a while, but now just feels like the right time. I would love to offer a 1 on 1 training experience to a young tennis player where I will travel to your courts, we can hit balls and just hang out. You can nominate yourself, or even better, a young person who you feel would love this and give me a reason why they deserve this opportunity. To enter just like this post and comment your nomination! #HitWithKatie All entrants and nominees must be under the age of 18 and have parental consent. Link in bio for full Terms and Conditions.

A post shared by Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) on

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was buzzing ahead of the return of boxing.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was fired up for another crack at the Red Bull Ring track in Austria ahead of first practice for the second race of the season on Friday.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was getting his hair cut.

World Cup winner Jason Roy was looking forward to the return of club cricket.

Darts

Aaron Beeney was victorious at the 16th attempt.

UK & international sports

