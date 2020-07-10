Advertising
Andy Murray joins Duchess of Cambridge for school Q&A – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10.
Football
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson released a fitness update.
David De Gea apologised to Peter Schmeichel after overtaking the goalkeeper to become Manchester United’s most capped foreign player with 399.
Former England striker Alan Shearer received a new piece of memorabilia.
Tennis
Andy Murray dropped in to chat to some school kids with the Duchess of Cambridge.
Katie Boulter was offering a young player the chance to train with her.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was buzzing ahead of the return of boxing.
Formula One
Max Verstappen was fired up for another crack at the Red Bull Ring track in Austria ahead of first practice for the second race of the season on Friday.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was getting his hair cut.
World Cup winner Jason Roy was looking forward to the return of club cricket.
Darts
Aaron Beeney was victorious at the 16th attempt.
