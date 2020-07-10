Andy Murray joins Duchess of Cambridge for school Q&A – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10.

Football

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson released a fitness update.

David De Gea apologised to Peter Schmeichel after overtaking the goalkeeper to become Manchester United’s most capped foreign player with 399.

399 games! Sorry @Pschmeichel1 ? But it’s an honour to overtake a legend like you ? pic.twitter.com/4zee4sDvyk — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 9, 2020

Former England striker Alan Shearer received a new piece of memorabilia.

Tennis

Andy Murray dropped in to chat to some school kids with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Katie Boulter was offering a young player the chance to train with her.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was buzzing ahead of the return of boxing.

Boxing just makes me happy. Big shout out @frankwarren_tv for bringing it back tonight to the UK!!!@btsport @BTSportBoxing pic.twitter.com/WFmyNPH1mN — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 10, 2020

Formula One

Max Verstappen was fired up for another crack at the Red Bull Ring track in Austria ahead of first practice for the second race of the season on Friday.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was getting his hair cut.

World Cup winner Jason Roy was looking forward to the return of club cricket.

Awesome news that club cricket is going to get underway as of tomorrow! Some sore heads Sunday I would have thought. Go well everyone. — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) July 10, 2020

Darts

Aaron Beeney was victorious at the 16th attempt.