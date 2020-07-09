Olympian still to receive response from British Gymnastics over complaint

A former Olympian is still awaiting a response from British Gymnastics more than eight months after submitting a formal complaint amid the growing abuse scandal in the sport.

The athlete, who represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics but has since retired, submitted a wide-ranging complaint towards the end of last year, the PA news agency understands.

The revelation underscores the extent of the allegations, which now reach from junior levels up to the current world-class programme which is based in Lilleshall.

British Gymnastics has today announced an independent review will take place following concerns raised by a number of British gymnasts about mistreatment. Read more https://t.co/BSwjczsmSz — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) July 7, 2020

Although the specific nature of the athlete’s complaint has not been identified, it is understood to include allegations relating to bullying and threatening behaviour by coaching staff.

British Gymnastics, which announced an independent review into the allegations earlier this week, said it could not comment on individual cases.

In an interview with the Guardian, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lisa Mason said she expected members of the current GB elite squad to come forward following the Tokyo Olympics.

The ongoing abuse allegations now reach to the top of British Gymnastics (David Davies/PA)

Advertising

Mason said: “You’ve got multiple current members of the Team GB setup that still have their stories to tell and I’m sure they will do so after the Olympics, because they’re not going to want to rock the boat before then because gymnasts fear that if they dare speak up then they will be silenced.

“British Gymnastics is like the film Mean Girls. That is the only way I can explain what it’s like. You have your cliques, and if you don’t fit in then you are an outcast.”

Responding to the unprecedented number of complaints now being levelled publicly against them, a British Gymnastics spokesperson said: “We are determined to get to the bottom of these issues and learn lessons that will help the sport.

“British Gymnastics is here for every gymnast across the country. There is nothing more important for us than the welfare of our participants and we continually strive to create a culture where people feel they can raise any concerns that they may have.

“Any gymnast who feels they have been mistreated should report it to our Integrity Unit.”