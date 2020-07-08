Premiership Rugby announces 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus

Premiership Rugby has announced that 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement said: “Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday 6 July, 804 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme.

“Of these, 10 people have tested positive. Of those 10, six were players and four non-playing staff.”

804 tests brought back 10 positive results (Richard Sellers/PA)

The statement added: “Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.”