England’s newest fan and a champion returns to F1 – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 8.

Cricket

England captain Joe Root was supporting the team alongside his growing family from home after attending the birth of his second child.

The Test Match Special crew were getting used to their new surroundings.

Ben Stokes took on his first walk to the middle as stand-in England skipper.

Advertising

England were supporting the NHS.

Dr Vikas Kumar is one of the key worker heroes whose name featured on the England Men's training shirts today for day 1 of the #raisethebat Test Series Watch Vikas view a message from fellow Durham-local Ben Stokes who wore his name with pride today? https://t.co/rQw1yVvynF — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 8, 2020

England and West Indies sent out an important message at the start of the Test.

Advertising

Cricket united. An incredibly powerful moment. pic.twitter.com/2rSuTx4IPz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 8, 2020

Sam Billings was getting behind his Kent team-mates.

While former Australia captain Ricky Ponting relished the return of international cricket.

How good is it to have Test cricket back! #ENGvWI — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 8, 2020

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen bemoaned the great British weather.

March ☀️April ☀️May ☀️June ?July so far ☁️??? London weather! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) July 8, 2020

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann was at one with nature.

Formula One

Renault took their time to announce the poorly-kept secret that was the return of Fernando Alonso.

Alonso himself was pleased with the news.

And he received the best wishes of former team-mate Felipe Massa.

Football

Hector Bellerin had vowed to plant 3,000 trees for every game Arsenal win following the restart. Feeling his side deserved three points from their 1-1 draw with Leicester on Tuesday, the Spanish full-back said he would plant the trees anyway.

Personally feel we didn’t deserve that result last night. Tough to take after the fight and courage from the whole team, therefore I will still plant those trees! pic.twitter.com/FJqqADEXuL — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 8, 2020

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez wished his defensive partner a happy birthday.

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu was over the moon to get back on the grass following a serious knee injury.

And his team-mate Ben Foster was celebrating the Hornets’ important victory.

Big win last night, needed that, 4 huge games left ? pic.twitter.com/8KJYobc6Op — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) July 8, 2020

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is up for the new season.

Massive season ahead, I cant wait to get started! I’m #RangersReady are you? pic.twitter.com/ci3pWMLvo6 — Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2020

Darts

Darts returned!

The draw has been made for Day One of the PDC Summer Series! ☀️? Remember, today's play is now scheduled to commence at 1430 BST as a number of players are still awaiting test results. — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 8, 2020

Rob Cross, the 2018 PDC world champion, prepared for the sport’s return.

Test passed and we’re back!Looking forward to getting back to work in the Summer Series. Been a long night but thankfully all ok. Well done to all @OfficialPDC for brilliant organisation?Now to try and get some great results. ⚡️??@taylanningpix pic.twitter.com/WxOkk4j6Lz — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) July 8, 2020

Current world champion Peter Wright was unrecognisable.

? Peter Wright sporting a new look as he warms up for today's event. pic.twitter.com/fLDwtCNqgI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 8, 2020

Four-time World Championship semi-finalist Wayne Mardle could not believe what he was witnessing!

What’s all these darts results I’m seeing? What’s happening? Darts? What is it? It’s a sport we used to play! Right…now let’s kick on! Kudos to the @OfficialPDC for getting our sport up and running safely. — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) July 8, 2020

Adrian Lewis was in good spirits in Milton Keynes.

Thankyou for all your positive comments regarding my weight loss! Iv worked hard at it and feeling good ? — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) July 8, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter could have a future as a member of cabin crew.

UFC

Did you flinch?

Rugby League

St Helens and Leeds were the first clubs to undergo coronavirus testing in Super League.