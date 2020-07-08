Dillian Whyte splits with trainer Mark Tibbs

Dillian Whyte has announced a split from his trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of his heavyweight showdown with Alexander Povetkin on August 22.

Whyte, who linked up with Tibbs in the wake of his defeat to Anthony Joshua in 2015 and has not lost since, said the decision was amicable.

Whyte said on an Instagram post: “Just to let everyone know Mark Tibbs and I are no longer working together as boxer and trainer.

“I’m training in Portugal, Mark has a young family, and his own new gym in the UK. As it stands it just hasn’t worked out in the way we both hoped it would.

“Mark came into my team 4 years ago and has helped me turn into the world class fighter I am today. Mark is a great trainer and I will always be grateful to him and his dad for all they have done.”

Whyte’s bout with Povetkin will feature as part of the Fight Camp series, taking place behind closed doors in the garden of his promoter Eddie Hearn.