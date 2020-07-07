On This Day in 2011: Ricky Hatton announces retirement from boxing

On this day in 2011, Ricky Hatton announced he was calling time on his glittering career after 14 years as a professional.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the British former two-weight world champion’s notable fights.

Kostya Tszyu

Hatton won the IBF light-welterweight title with victory over Tszyu in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)

What is widely regarded as Hatton’s most iconic victory came in his native Manchester in June 2005 when he claimed the IBF light-welterweight title from Tszyu. A superb performance from the Stockport-born fighter left his opponent quitting on his stool at the end of the 11th round.

Carlos Maussa

Hatton added another world title with victory against Maussa (Nick Potts/PA)

Five months later, Hatton added the WBA light-welterweight crown to his IBF belt with victory over Maussa in Sheffield. Undeterred by cuts sustained early on, Hatton knocked the Colombian out in the ninth round with a thunderous left hook.

Luis Collazo

On this day on may 13th 2006 (14 yrs ago). I became a 2 weight world champion defeating Luis Collazo in Boston for the wba welterweight title. Too close to call. I think the only difference which swung it my way was my knockdown in the first round. It was that close. pic.twitter.com/aSdSaNfH6P — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) May 13, 2020

Stepping up to welterweight for his next fight in May 2006, Hatton produced a display in Boston that was below his best but still landed him another world title. Having floored Collazo in the opening round, Hatton was then given a testing time by the New Yorker before being declared the winner via unanimous decision and new WBA champion.

Floyd Mayweather

Hatton lost to Mayweather via a 10th-round stoppage (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hatton followed the Collazo fight with light-welterweight victories in the United States over Juan Urango – reclaiming the IBF belt – and Jose Luis Castillo before suffering the first defeat of his career as Mayweather got the better of him in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena in December 2007. The Briton’s bid to take the WBC welterweight title from the unbeaten American ended in the 10th round after he was sent to the canvas.

Manny Pacquiao

Hatton was knocked out in the second round by Pacquiao (Dave Thompson/PA)

Having triumphed against Paulie Malignaggi at the same venue just under a year later, Hatton then fought at the MGM Grand for a third time in May 2009 when he took on Filipino great Pacquiao, with the IBO world title he had won when beating Urango on the line. The contest ended abruptly with Pacquiao delivering a stunning second-round knockout, and Hatton did not fight again before his retirement announcement in 2011. In 2012 he made a brief return to the ring, losing against Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester and announcing immediately afterwards that he would now hang up his gloves. He bowed out with a record of 45-3, with 32 KOs.